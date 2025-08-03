 Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares son Crew's "biggest win of the night"

Brooks Koepka, his wife Jena Sims, and their son Crew recently attended the Orlando Monster Jam event. The popular live event took place at the Kia Center, located at 400 W. Church Street in Orlando, Florida. Later, Sims shared it on her Instagram, posting a series of stories. However, the focus of her story was their son, Crew, who watched this event with full attention.

Ad

One of her stories, Sims shared on August 3, featured little Crew, who was seen watching the event wearing protective headphones. Sims shared that Crew staying up past his bedtime was not the biggest win of the night, but the fact that he also kept the headphones on was. She captioned her story as:

"The biggest win of the night other than him being a trooper and staying up past his bedtime was him keeping the damn headphones on 🙏🙏🙏"

Ad

Trending

Image via Instagram- @jenamsims

Monster Jam is known for its thrilling monster truck shows, where giant trucks compete on tracks and participate in freestyle stunts. Drivers show their skills by racing, jumping, and performing tricks, all while controlling the power and speed of their massive machines.

Ad

Jena Sims also shared a few other stories from their outing. In one photo, Koepka and Crew were seen watching the action from the gallery. She captioned it:

“Both of my boys’ dreams coming true”

In the next story, she shared a picture of Crew from behind. He was holding a small Monster truck toy while watching the show, and Sims wrote the caption:

“Grave Digger’s #1”

According to Monster Jam’s official guidelines, all fans attending the show must be at least two years old, and each person needs to have a ticket. The next Monster Jam event at the Kia Center will be held on Sunday. In addition to that, Crew Koepka had to wear a helmet since birth due to health issues. Earlier this year, Jena Sims shared a major update with fans that Crew no longer needed a helmet.

Ad

“Crew’s Final Helmet Design”: Jena Sims’ emotional post about a major update

In February 2025, Jena Sims shared a special moment from her son Crew’s helmet journey. Since birth, Crew had been wearing a helmet due to medical reasons. He was born six weeks before the expected delivery date through an emergency C-section and spent his first few days in the NICU. The helmet was part of his early care.

Ad

In a story posted on February 19, Jena Sims revealed the final design of Crew’s headgear. Along with a few pictures, she wrote:

“I can’t believe it. Crew’s final helmet design 😭😭😭.”

It came shortly after another update Jena Sims posted on February 12. She shared a photo of Crew and gave fans a timeline for when the helmet would finally come off:

“First off, look at this round head down to just under 3 weeks left of helmet. Second, I got some curl spray for him and oh my god these curls.”

Apart from that, on the golf course, Brooks Koepka was last seen at the Open Championship in July, where he missed the cut. Moving forward, Koepka's next event is LIV Golf Chicago, slated to be played from August 8 to 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More