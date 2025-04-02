Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shows off $168-worth white outfit from her favorite 'girly golf' brand

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims wore a white outfit on day 24 of her "30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits" challenge. The 36-year-old shared a clip posing in the outfit, which is priced at $168 on the product website.

In the Instagram reel posted on Tuesday, April 1, Sims wore a white short-sleeved collared dress with a front zip and matching belt. She paired the dress with a black Nike windbreaker jacket with distinctive black and white patterned lining. She styled the look with sneakers and dark sunglasses and completed the outfit with a white Prada handbag.

She captioned the post:

"One of my fav girly golf brands @shopgoldiebyrd (dove emoji)"

Sims posed in front of colorful wall art and finished the clip with a confident, playful clap.

So far, Jena Sims has worn numerous outfits in the 30-day golf outfits challenge including a green-and-blue tie-dye dress, a pink strapless romper, a yellow strapless tweed dress, and a white dress with large yellow floral prints. She has also donned a fitted pastel pink dress, a green faux leather dress, a yellow sundress, a Navy blue polo dress, and more.

Also a model and actress, Sims recently lauched her own golf-inspired fashion collection in collaboration with Madison’s on Main in March 2025.

Furthermore, Sims has also featured in numerous films like Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012), Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (2017), and Last Vegas (2013).

When Jena Sims explained why her relationship with Brooks Koepka is "so successful"

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims first met at the 2015 Masters Tournament and made their relationship public during the 2017 U.S. Open, when Koepka won his first Major championship.

The couple got married in 2022, and in an interview with Fox News the same year, Jena Sims talked about their relationship, mentioning:

"He’s so supportive. I think that’s why our relationship is so successful because I’m supportive of his hopes and dreams. And he’s so interested in everything that I have going on, which couldn’t be further from what he has going on."

Talking about how it's to be like a pro golfer's wife, she said:

"It tests your patience. But I’m pretty fortunate. It’s really exciting that my husband doesn’t have a nine-to-five and neither do I… I’m able to travel with him and go support him. And then whenever I have something going on, if he doesn’t have a tournament, he can come and support me."

She further added that amid their hectic schedules, she looks forward to seeing him and the two often watch reality shows together during their downtime. The couple also welcomed their son, Crew, in July 2023, and the two-year-old is often seen at various tournaments Brooks Koepka participates in.

