Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shows her before-and-after Botox pics, opening up about her journey

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims recently had Botox done on her face. She believed that it was something she needed, so she got the procedure done. At least one person had asked about it, so she shared on Instagram a few pictures detailing the before-and-after images. In some, she makes direct comparisons to how she looks now.

Sims wrote and said on her story:

"Actually you can see how my face shape has changed slightly. This was just prior to Sculptra. It's more plump right here now... The biggest bugaboo of all, one I never even knew I needed was that Botox in my neck muscle. It's still kind of kicking in, but it's so less noticeable than it was."

Trending

Jena Sims shared before and after photos from Botox surgery (Credit: jenamsims on Instagram)

She then shared a picture of herself before surgery, noting that she didn't have temple filler. Sims also noted that she could see the dip in her head that was minor, but that Botox made such a big difference:

"I personally believe I look healthier with it."

Sims is happier now with it, firmly believing that it has corrected some things she didn't appreciate beforehand. Her 305,000 followers got an up-close look at just how much it corrected.

Jena Sims opens up on insecurity about Botox procedures

Jena Sims is a model and actress, having most famously worked with Sports Illustrated as a swimsuit model. That requires a lot of attention and for her face and body to be publicly posted in a lot of different places.

Sims made the decision to do Botox for herself. In a since-expired Instagram story, Brooks Koepka's wife said that it wasn't for anyone but herself and that she believes in injections within reason.

Jena Sims opened up on her insecurity (Picture credit: IMAGN)

The model did admit that she was concerned about the injections:

"My first thought was is my esophagus gonna shut down? Am I gonna be able to breathe? Am I gonna be able to eat? Like she's like yes, literally nothing is gonna be...like...it's gonna be unchanged."

Everything reportedly went well and she is now very pleased with the results. She also specified after the procedure on another expired Instagram story that she's not doing any surgery:

"I am not going under the knife. I am not getting any surgery done. But it is just a plastic surgeon's office. I am not. I am not doing. I am not interested in any surgery."

Jena Sims said that she was only interested in a little bit of help "here and there", so that's what she did. It remains to be seen what procedures she might get down the line, but she is satisfied with her results of the procedure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback