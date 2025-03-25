Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shows off her "mom uniform" to her 317k Instagram followers

Golf star Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims shared her self-described "mom uniform" via her Instagram story to her more than 300,000 followers on Tuesday (March 25). The actress and model recently announced she would be a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in 2025.

Ad

"Felt like accessorizing my mom uniform today @leftonfriday," Sims' caption on her Instagram story read.

Jenna Sims' Instagram story post on Tuesday.

Sims is very active on social media, posting on her Instagram story on a near-daily basis. Sims and Koepka married in 2022 and had their first child a year later. The two have a very public relationship, with Sims often caddying for the LIV Golf star at The Masters Par Three Contest.

Ad

Trending

Koepka aims for another strong season in 2025, looks to capture sixth Major championship

Brooks Koepka at LIV Golf Singapore 2025 (via Getty)

Brooks Koepka aims to have another successful season in 2025 after strong showings in both 2023 and 2024. Koepka is off to a solid start this year on LIV Golf, already capturing two top-10 finishes.

Ad

At his opening tournament this year at LIV Golf Riyadh in February, Koepka finished tied for 33rd place. At his next event the following week at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia, he finished tied for seventh place. He lost to Joaquin Niemann by seven shots.

Koepka finished tied for 35th at LIV Golf Hong Kong at the beginning of March. The following week at LIV Golf Singapore, he finished in solo second place behind winner Joaquin Niemann.

Ad

The five-time Major champion won twice on LIV Golf in 2024, including at last year's LIV Golf Singapore last May. Like this year, the tournament was also at Sentosa Golf Club. Koepka defeated Australians Cam Smith and Marc Leishman by two strokes.

His second win last year came at LIV Golf Greenbrier in August at The Old White Course in West Virginia. Koepka shot a final round seven-under-par 63 to catch Jon Rahm and force a playoff. Koepka defeated Rahm on the first playoff hole.

Ad

His playoff victory over Rahm at Greenbrier improved his LIV Golf playoff record to 3-0, having won a LIV Golf event in a playoff every year since 2022.

Koepka after winning the PGA Championship 2023 (via Getty)

Koepka is in search of his sixth Major title and his first since the 2023 PGA Championship. The three-time PGA Champion and two-time U.S. Open Champion's game appears to be coming into shape as The Masters approaches.

Ad

In 2024, Koepka made the cut at all four of the Majors, though he did not contend in any of them. Koepka has played well at The Mastes throughout his career, capturing runner-up finishes in both 2019 and 2023.

The former World No. 1 aims to add a green jacket to his long list of career accomplishments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback