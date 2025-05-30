Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims sneaks in time for an important morning routine before her "boys wake up"

The Smash GC skipper, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is currently in Miami along with her son and husband for the SI Swimsuit shoot. Earlier this morning, she shared an update on her Instagram story, where she revealed the important morning routine she wants to complete before her boys wake up.

In the Instagram story, Jena Sims can be seen taking a morning walk by the beach in Miami. She shared a video of her morning walk and wrote,

"Getting it in before my boys wake up lol."

Jena Sims takes her morning walk before her boys wake up. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Jena Sims wanted to get her morning routine done before the boys, Brooks Koepka and Crew Koepka, woke up. She was recently part of the SI Swimsuit Models for the second straight year, as she made her debut as an SI Swimsuit model in 2024 and has been quite popular among people.

Meanwhile, Jena is an actress, model, and influencer, and one of the most well-known WAGs in pro golf. She is quite active on social media, especially Instagram, with around 327K followers, and shares regular updates about her family and day-to-day life.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka started dating back in 2017. After dating for about five years, the couple married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Crew, in 2023.

Look back at Brooks Koepka's performance at LIV Golf this year

Brooks Koepka has had a below-average performance on the LIV Golf and major events so far. Even though he had a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Singapore, his performance in the other events has been disappointing, as he has registered just one top-10 finish apart from this, with his worst finish coming at LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished T35 for the event.

He is currently ranked 12th in the season-long individual standings, and he would need a miracle to be in contention to win the season-long individual championship.

Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship - Source: Imagn

His performance in the first two major championships of the year has been disappointing, as he missed cuts in both tournaments, the 2025 Masters and the 2025 PGA Championship.

"I remember the defeats more than the wins," Koepka said. "The wins are a blur, they happen so fast, but the losses...you learn from them, but they’ll also keep you awake at night." (via livgolf.com)

Here's how Brooks Koepka has performed in all the LIV Golf events so far this year.

Riyadh (Feb 6–8, 2025): T33, -5

T33, Adelaide (Feb 14–16, 2025): T7, -6

T7, Hong Kong (Mar 7–9, 2025): T35, -5

T35, Singapore (Mar 14–16, 2025): 2nd, -12

2nd, Miami (Apr 4–6, 2025): T18, +4

T18, Mexico City (Apr 25–27, 2025): T30, +1

T30, Korea (May 2–4, 2025): T17, -5

