Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims spends her weekend watching 151st edition of special horse racing event

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, had an eventful weekend, as she spent it watching the Kentucky Derby, one of the oldest and most prestigious horse racing events in the world. Posting a photo from a bar setup with the race playing on a large screen, Sims added a caption that read:

“Happy Derby!”

Jena Sims' reaction to the Kentucky Derby

In a follow-up Instagram story, Sims wrote:

"I just hope everyone has a good time and no one gets hurt."

Jena Sims' Instagram Story

The Kentucky Derby, one of the most historic sporting events in the United States, was first held in 1875. The 151st Kentucky Derby, held at Churchill Downs, saw Sovereignty clinch victory with 7-1 odds, defeating favorite Journalism, who finished second. Baeza secured third place, and Final Gambit came in fourth. Jockey Junior Alvarado, who recently recovered from a shoulder injury, achieved his first Derby win, while trainer Bill Mott celebrated his second Derby victory. The race was run under wet and muddy conditions, adding to the challenge for the competitors.

Sims appeared to be spending the day with her son, Crew, and close friend Tamara Soule, who is a Pilates instructor, along with Soule's young daughter.

Brooks Koepka did not appear in Sims’ stories since he is currently playing at LIV Golf Korea.

Jena Sims maintains an active presence at major sporting events

Jena Sims continues to be a regular presence at high-profile sporting events. In early May 2025, she was present at the Miami Grand Prix and attended Sports Illustrated’s third annual Race Weekend Party at the Surf Club Restaurant. Sims shared moments from the weekend on social media, including her time at the W Hotel South Beach, where she was seen alongside singer Ciara.

A month earlier, she was seen at Augusta National during the 2025 Masters Tournament. Sims documented her experience on TikTok, showcasing her preparations for the event, including outfits and Masters merchandise. Their son, Crew, also participated in the Par 3 contest.

Sims also continues her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She recently completed her second shoot for the brand in Bermuda, following her debut in 2024, just months after giving birth. Sims had previously spoken about her training routine and preparations leading up to her first appearance with the magazine.

"As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out. I didn’t kill myself over it. I was breastfeeding and recovering from a C-section and when they gave me a firm date. I was like, ‘It’s go time,'. I woke up every day before Crew and worked out six days a week," Sims told New York Post in 2024.

Sims is also frequently seen supporting Koepka at LIV Golf events and shares behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram. While she was not present at LIV Golf Korea this week, she has attended several tournaments in the past and remains actively engaged with the league’s off-course events.

