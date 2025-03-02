Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims stuns in purple outfit at weekend yacht party

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims donned a stunning purple outfit at the weekend gala that took place on a yacht. Sims often posts about her new outfits for social and personal events on her Instagram account, which has 314k followers.

The model took to her Instagram story on Saturday, March 1 to post a series of photos from her time at the gala, which was organized for UnLIMBited Foundation, which supports children with limb differences.

The first Instagram story featured Sims' mirror selfie flaunting her dress. The dress was purple and had furry frills on the chestline and towards the end length. She paired it with purple heels and a black clutch

“There’s only one size left in this but linked similar!” she captioned the image.

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Sims shared another Instagram story of the evening view from a yacht and wrote:

“When you put me in charge, we arrive via Yacht.”

View from the yacht ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Sims shared more photos of the gala evening, including the buffet menu at the yacht and a video showing the total money raised from the party, which was around $1,032,558.

The last story on her Instagram handle featured a speech by Sims about a little girl named Charleigh, whose condition prevented her from walking.

Last month, Sims flaunted a black dress from a gala Valentine's Day party in the evening. She also shared a heartfelt message for her husband Brooks Koepka, who was away from the family, competing on the LIV circuit.

Jena Sims worked with LivFitness founder for a workout session

Apart from flaunting her fashionista side on Instagram, Jena Sims also makes fitness posts at the gym. On February 18, she shared a video documenting her workout session alongside fitness trainer Olivia Figueroa, who is also the founder of LivFitness. In the video, Sims could be seen working out in a white full-sleeves crop t-shirt and pink shorts.

The video comprised different types of booty workouts like pushing weights, doing single-legged exercises for glutes, taking reps with slow movements, among other exercises.

The post was captioned:

"A peek into a booty $ession with @jenamsims !! We do a mix of in person and FaceTime several times a week. Lots of weights, bands, machines. Hard work pays off!!! Follow along for more workouts. 🍑☀️👙 @si_swimsuit

Meanwhile, her husband Brooks Koepka will play next at the Hong Kong Golf Club on March 7. Koepka's last tournament was LIV Golf Adelaide, where he finished at T7 with a score of 6 under 210. He also played at the LIV Golf Riyadh and finished at T33 with 5 under 211.

