Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims are spending Valentine's Day apart as the golfer competes in LIV Golf. Sims shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram story of her son, Crew, waiting for Koepka.

Sims is a model and social media influencer who shares activities and snaps of her personal moments with her 312,000 Instagram followers. She and her husband were blessed with a son on July 27, 2023. Sims recently shared a picture of Crew Sims Koepka hugging a white stuffed bear. Brooks Koepka's wife wrote in the caption:

"Us when we see Dada Sunday:"

Jena Sims Instagram story about Koepka's absence/ source: @jenamsims on IG

Koepka is currently playing in the LIV Golf Adelaide event and Sims is not accompanying her husband. The five-time Major winner is playing alongside two-time Major champion Bryson DeChambeau at Grange Golf Club. Koepka finished his first round 3-under and is tied for 7th on the leaderboard. The 3-round golf event began on February 13 and is scheduled to conclude on February 16.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims enjoyed a great vacation in Dubai prior to the start of the LIV event. As scheduled, Koepka will be in Adelaide, Australia until Sunday where he will compete in the $20 million LIV Golf event. That's why Jena Sims posted another story while mentioning Koepka's absence, where Crew is seen playing around:

"My Valentine is in another hemisphere, but at least I have half his DNA by me at all times"

Screenshot from Jena Sims Instagram story / source: @jenamsims on IG

Brooks Koepka speaks his heart out on LIV

The Smash GC captain joined the PIF-backed golf league in Saudi Arabia in 2022. Last year, he won the LIV Golf events in Singapore and Greenbrier, finishing 15-under and 19-under, respectively. Koepka began his 2025 LIV Golf season at LIV Golf Riyadh, where he finished T33 at 5-under 211.

Following the LIV Golf Nights Out event, he is currently set to play the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide. While speaking in the pre-match press conference, Brooks Koepka let out his true feelings about the league (via ASAP Text):

“Yeah, I think — actually I know that I can speak for all the players. This is the one event every year that we look forward to coming back. We’ve got the most fans, the most energy.

"That’s what LIV Golf is about. Make it fun for the players, make it fun for the fans and families that come out, and I think this event just proves exactly what we’ve been trying to do year after year. This is the pinnacle of our events, and hopefully in the future this is the bar that we set."

Before signing a "major" contract with LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka has won five golf Majors. He signed a four-year contract with the Saudi-backed golf league that is set to expire at the end of this year. Despite his statements to the contrary, he may return to the PGA if his contract is not fulfilled.

