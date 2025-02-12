  • home icon
  Jon Rahm outdoes all LIV Golfers to be the circuit MVP despite only winning twice: Report

Jon Rahm outdoes all LIV Golfers to be the circuit MVP despite only winning twice: Report

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 12, 2025 11:24 GMT
Jon Rahm during the LIV Golf Chicago (Image Source: Imagn)

Last week, Jon Rahm finished joint runner-up at LIV Golf Riyadh, marking yet another close finish on the Saudi-backed circuit. Although he joined LIV Golf only last year, data suggests that he is the most valuable player on the circuit despite having just two wins.

On Tuesday, February 11, Kyle Porter of Normal Sport shared a report by Rick Gehman, who runs RickRunGood. According to the report, Rahm’s stats were far ahead of the next best player, Tyrrell Hatton, and it wasn’t even close.

The Spaniard, who joined LIV Golf just before the 2024 season, has played 41 rounds so far, gaining an impressive +2.42 strokes per round. The next best is his Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, who has gained 1.93 strokes per round. Hatton, in turn, is 0.70 strokes ahead of Joaquín Niemann in this ranking.

What’s particularly interesting is that the difference between Rahm and Niemann (third on the list) is the same as the difference between Niemann and Kevin Na, who isn’t even in the top 14.

Another area where Rahm excels is his consistency on the LIV Golf circuit. He has an 86.7% top-10 rate and a 60% top-5 rate, which is leaps and bounds ahead of his competitors.

Jon Rahm's performance on the LIV Golf explored

Jon Rahm during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Jon Rahm during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at Jon Rahm's results on the LIV Golf so far:

2024:

  • LIV Golf Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T3, -10 (66-67-70)
  • LIV Golf Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club): 8, -8 (68-63-71)
  • LIV Golf Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): 5, -11 (62-69-68)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Country Club): T8, -10 (67-64-69)
  • LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course): T4, -8 (69-70-69)
  • LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T3, -16 (67-69-64)
  • LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong Course): T10, -9 (69-68-67)
  • LIV Golf Houston (Golf Club of Houston): Withdrawn, -3 (69-48)
  • LIV Golf Nashville (The Grove): T3, -12 (70-63-68)
  • LIV Golf Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T10, E (73-69-71)
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom (JCB Golf and Country Club): 1, -13 (63-70-67)
  • LIV Golf Greenbrier (The Old White Course): 2, -19 (64-62-65)
  • LIV Golf Chicago (Bolingbrook Golf Club): 1, -11 (69-64-66)
  • LIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club): T2, -15 (67-67-67)

2025

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
हिन्दी