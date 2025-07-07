Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims styles $236 silk-dye bikini for weekend pool session

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a peek into her Sunday plans on Instagram. Sims shares a sun-soaked Instagram Story showcasing her chic summer style while enjoying a pool session during the 4th of July weekend.
The five-time Major championship winner's wife turned heads in a stunning two-toned bikini from Montce Swim, a brand known well for its classic yet playful swimwear designs.
Jena Sims shared an image of herself in Montce Swim's Silk Dye $236 bikini set while enjoying a refreshing drink to cool off in the intense summer heat.
Here's a look at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's Sunday pool session (via Instagram @jenamsims):
Jena Sims tagged Montce Swim in her Instagram Story to share appreciation for the brand. She stunned in the Silk Dye Petal Bikini Top and Silk Dye Lulu Bikini Bottom which retails for $142 and $94 respectively on the brand's official website.
While the bikini pair totals $236 in retail, the brand's online store has a summer sale going on. Fans can match with Jens Sims for a discounted price of $174.99 for the aesthetic pair.
Sims completed her poolside look with statement white cat-eye sunglasses. She stunned in minimal makeup and a sleek pulled-back hairdowhile soaking up the sun.
Jena Sims plays a game of Never Have I Ever with Penny Lane
Jena Sims walked the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week with several other models, including Penny Lane. During the event in June, the two models played a game of Never Have I Ever and gave out some candid responses.
While backstage, Sims revealed that she has never missed any flight. As a mother of one with Brooks Koepka, she says she likes to stick to her itinerary. The social media sensation also opened up about lying on customs forms while travelling.
On the other hand, Penny Lane said that she has missed numerous flights. Not only has she missed flights by arriving at the airports late, but she has also missed flights by wandering around inside the airports.
Both the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models pled guilty to sliding into another person's direct messages first. Sims met her now husband, Brooks Koepka, by doing so.
Sims asked Penny Lane if she has ever walked the runway drunk or buzzed. The latter revealed that she did so once in her career while walking for Agent Provocateur. She decided to do so because she was in need of some liquid courage to calm her nerves.
Sims recalled being at the Agent Provocateur runway show and seeing Penny Lane walk down the stage drunk.