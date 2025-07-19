Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims walks down the memory lane with nostalgic baby Koepka video from last year’s Open Championship 

Brooks Koepka missed the cut at the 2025 Open Championship after carding a 7-over-par 149 through 36 holes at Royal Troon. The five-time major champion shot 75 in the opening round and followed it with a 74 on Friday, finishing six shots outside the cut line. It marked his third missed cut at a major this season, following early exits at the 2025 Masters and U.S. Open.

While Koepka struggled on the course, his wife Jena Sims shared a personal moment on social media. She posted an Instagram story on July 19 featuring their son, Crew Koepka. The first few moments of the clip recorded at the 2024 Open, Crew was seen taking his first steps near the players’ lounge. The background showed branded umbrellas from The Open and Koepka’s golf bag leaning against the glass door. Her caption read,

“A year ago, you were taking your first steps at The Open 🥲.”

Image via Instagram -@jenamsims

Towards the end of this clip, Crew, now a toddler, stood in the same lounge area, pointing and waving at arriving players. Sims captioned it,

“This year, you’re the welcoming committee 🤣.”

Image via Instagram -@jenamsins

Crew Koepka was born on July 27, 2023. He accompanied Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka to several LIV Golf and major championship events during his first year.

Brooks Koepka, 34, has yet to win a LIV Golf title this season. His best finish so far came at LIV Singapore in May, where he finished solo second behind Brendan Steele. Since winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, Koepka has not added to his tally of major titles. With that, let's look at Brooks Koepka's last five Open Championship performances.

Brooks Koepka’s Open Championship five-year overview from 2021 to 2025

In 2025, Brooks Koepka missed the cut at Royal Troon. He posted rounds of 75 and 74, finishing with a total score of 7-over-par 149. He fell six shots short of the cut line, marking his third missed cut at a major this season.

At the 2024 Open Championship, Koepka ended tied for 43rd place at 8-over-par. He started with a solid 70 in the first round, which included four birdies on the front nine. However, his game dipped as he followed with a 73 in the second round, a 78 in the third, and a 71 in the final round. He made just three birdies in the last two rounds combined.

In 2023, Koepka finished tied for 64th, also at 8-over-par. He opened with another 70 and followed with rounds of 75, 72, and 75. Across the four rounds, he collected a total of ten birdies but couldn’t avoid the high scores that pushed him down the leaderboard.

The 2022 Open saw Koepka miss the cut. He carded 73 in the first round with four birdies and a 75 in the second with four more. However, his overall score wasn’t enough to qualify for the weekend.

Koepka’s most recent strong finish came at the 2021 Open Championship, where he tied for 6th place at 8-under-par. He opened with a 69, then produced an excellent second-round 66 that included eight birdies. He shot a 72 in round three and closed with a 65 that featured three birdies and an eagle.

