8 LIV golfers who missed the cut at the Open Championship 2025 ft. Brooks Koepka & Cameron Smith

The 2025 Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush. Notably, 19 LIV Golf players teed off in the initial player field on Thursday. However, eight of them missed the cut and will not be in the field this weekend.

The Open, which is the last major tournament of the year, features some of the biggest LIV Golf stars including Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. While DeChambeau and Mickelson made the cut, golfers such as Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith didn’t.

Let’s discuss the golfers who did not make the cut at Royal Portrush this year.

8 LIV Golf players who missed the cut at the 2025 Open Championship

#1 Brooks Koepka

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has not won a major tournament since he clinched the 2023 PGA Championship title. Also yet to snag his first LIV Golf title of the season, his best result so far is a solo second place, which was recorded in SIngapore.

Koepka carded 7-over 149 after 36 holes at the 2025 Open Championship. He missed the cut by six strokes, making his third missed cut in a major tournament this year.

#2 Cameron Smith

In 2022, Cameron Smith won the Open Championship, marking his first and only major tournament victory to date. This year, the six-time PGA Tour winner carded an opening round of 72 at Royal Portrush. He scored a total of 8-over 150 after 36 holes and will not be in the field this weekend.

#3 Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann has won six LIV Golf individual titles since he joined the league in 2022. He teed off at Royal Portrush with 70 on the first day and 74 on the second day. He scored a total of 2-over 144, narrowly missing the cut line by one stroke.

#4 Carlos Ortiz

One-time LIV Golf winner Carlos Ortiz has never made the cut in the Open Championship. He missed the cut in 2021 after scoring 5-over 145. Similarly, he has also missed the cut in 2025 after scoring 3-over 145.

#5 Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin scored 1-over in his first round at Royal Portrush and 2-over in his second round. He shot two birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey in his second round, missing the cut by two strokes.

#6 Lucas Herbert

One-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Herbert tied for 15th in the 2022 Open Championship and so far, has not had a better result in the tournament. This year, he carded 4-over 146 after 36 holes, missing the cut by three strokes.

#7 Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed won nine tournaments on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi-backed league. With one individual LIV Golf title to his name, he has yet to claim a second major title since winning the 2018 Masters. He scored 5-over 147 at the 2025 Open and won’t be in the field this weekend.

#8 Louis Oosthuizen

11-time DP Tour winner Louis Oosthuizen is also an Open Championship winner, having won the tournament in 2010. He carded 6-over 148 after 36 holes in this year’s tournament and did not make it to the third round.

