Patrick Reed's Ryder Cup inclusion would bring 'toxicity', says golf insider

Patrick Reed has been displaying consistently strong performances on LIV Golf this season. He picked up his first win of the year at Dallas last week, giving a boost to his Ryder Cup hopes.

As the prestigious biennial tournament fast approaches, discussions around who will make the team and who won't have been rife. US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley had previously stated his neutral stance about selecting PGA Tour and LIV Golf players for the team.

With the Ryder Cup set to take place in September this year, the teams will soon be announced. With his current showing, Patrick Reed may have a strong chance to be in contention or even make the team.

However, Golf Channel analyst Eamon Lynch believes that selecting Reed for the US team would create a "toxic" environment in the team. He spoke on the issue during an appearance on NBC Golf's show.

"The idea of introducing toxicity in the team room makes no sense whatsoever, and it doesn't get much more toxic than Reed. In golf, the idea of introducing that into a team room when you don't need it just seems to me so outlandish. But I do hope as an European that it happens," (0:51-1:08)

Allegations - some proven, some rumored - about cheating on course, using slurs, stealing etc. have followed Patrick Reed throughout his collegiate and professional career.

At the 2016 Ryder Cup in Minnesota, the golfer was paired with Jordan Spieth for fourball and foursome rounds that week. The duo enjoyed considerable success, winning two out of four matches.

However, two years later, Spieth reportedly requested the US captain Jim Furyk to not be partnered with Reed, and instead to be paired with Justin Thomas. The apparent request seemed to have been obliged as Spieth and Thomas teamed up for the entirety of the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris.

"Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me" - Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed at 2025 LIV Golf Dallas (Source: Getty)

Ahead of his LIV Golf Dallas win, Patrick Reed spoke to reporters about his hopes to make the US Ryder Cup team this year at Bethpage Black.

"It's always on your mind. Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me. For me personally, I'm always thinking about trying to make every team."

"Obviously, being a part of LIV where we don't get points, it's an uphill battle, but really, for me, it's focused on playing some great golf and having a chance."

Reed is relying on the Open Championship next month to open doors for him in terms of Ryder Cup selection.

"It's really going to come down to the Open Championship, having a chance to win there. You have a really good showing and play well there, then you just never know. It is looking like no matter what it's going to rely on a pick unless I go ahead and win the Open," he said via The Mirror US.

The 34-year-old has never won the Open Championship. His best performance at the Major tournament was when he finished 10th in 2019. However, Reed has played in three Ryder Cups - in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

