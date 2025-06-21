"Hasn't become any easier" – Justin Thomas gets real about moving on from US Open debacle at the Travelers Championship

16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas teed off at the 2025 US Open with the hope of claiming his third major championship title. However, he performed poorly and missed the cut at the tournament. The 32-year-old golfer has now opened up about his disappointing finish at Oakmont Country Club, saying it hasn’t been easy to move on.

Thomas has won the PGA Championship twice- in 2017 and 2022. So far, his best result at the US Open is T8, which he secured in 2020. He is currently competing at the 2025 Travelers Championship, which marks his 15th PGA Tour start of the season.

During a post-round press conference at the Travelers Championship, Justin Thomas was asked to comment on moving on from his terrible loss at Oakmont. He said:

“It unfortunately hasn’t become any easier. I still get pretty pissed off about it and I still— it weighs on me more than it should.

Trending

“I wish that— I think you hear a lot of guys talk about it, their golf defining them, it doesn’t change who they are as a person, but I still very clearly think of myself as my person, of how I’m playing golf. I would like to change that, but it’s just the reality; it [golf] means a lot to me,” he added.

Expand Tweet

The Kentucky-born golfer stated that he is happy to play at the Travelers Championship because he has performed well in the tournament in the past. He added that coming to a place he’s familiar with makes it “a lot easier” to get over what happened at Oakmont.

Last year, Justin Thomas tied for fifth place in the Travelers Championship after scoring 18-under 262 at TPC River Highlands. In 2023, he scored 17-under 263 and tied for ninth place.

How did Justin Thomas perform in his second round at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Justin Thomas takes a shot during his second round at the 2025 Travelers Championship - Image Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas may have had a poor run at the US Open, but he appears to have regained his momentum as he is currently in the lead at the Travelers Championship. He carded 3-under in his first round at TPC River Highlands and charged into his second round tied for 15th place.

During his second round, Thomas went bogey-free on the front nine and shot two birdies on the second and the eighth holes. His first and only bogey of the day came on the par-4 10th hole. Afterwards, he went on a hot streak, with five consecutive birdies from the 11th to 15th. This boosted him up the leaderboard into first place.

At 9-under, Justin Thomas is tied with Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood for the lead. Jason Day who is one stroke behind, is in fourth place with eight-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More