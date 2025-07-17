How did Brooks Koepka perform in Round 1 of The Open?

Brooks Koepka made his 11th start at the Open Championship on Thursday, July 17. The five-time major winner is playing at the Royal Portrush for the second time, after finishing at T4, his joint-best finish at the Open, in 2019.
After missing the cut at the first two majors this year, Koepka made a comeback at the U.S. Open with a T12 finish and will look to aim for a better finish at the Open. The LIV golfer entered the tournament with a +6500 odds of winning the title. Considering his last performance at Royal Portrush, it is likely that Koepka will have an edge in the competition.
However, Brooks Koepka got off to a rough start in the first round on Thursday, July 17. He teed off at 4:47 a.m. along with Sam Burns and Aldrich Potgieter.
Despite ending the first nine with an even-par score, Koepka finished the round with a 4-over par score of 75. Though his game remained steady in the first nine, with a couple of birdies and bogeys each, Koepka's performance declined in the second nine.
Brooks Koepka shot a bogey and a double bogey on Holes 10 and 11, taking his score to 3-over par. His performance held up for the next three holes with a couple of birdies. But Koepka slipped further as he bogeyed Holes 15, 16 and 17 to finish up at T121 at the end of his round one play.
Exploring Brooks Koepka's scorecard from Round One of The Open Championship
Brooks Koepka is yet to win a Open Championship title, and his best finish remains T4 in 2019 at Royal Portrush. Koepka will look to end with a better finish this year, but his performance in the upcoming rounds will determine the same. While the projected cutline is +1, fans will wait to see if he will recover his performance in round two to remain in contention.
Here is a look at the detail scorecard of Brooks Koepka from the first round of the Open:
Front Nine
- Hole 1: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)
- Hole 2: Par 5 - Even-par 5
- Hole 3: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 4: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 5: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)
- Hole 6: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 7: Par 5 - Even-par 5
- Hole 8: Par 4 - Even-par 4
- Hole 9: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
Total - 36 (E)
Back Nine
- Hole 10: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 11: Par 4 - Double Bogey 6 (+2)
- Hole 12: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)
- Hole 13: Par 3 - Even-par 3
- Hole 14: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)
- Hole 15: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 16: Par 3 - Bogey 4 (+1)
- Hole 17: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)
- Hole 18: Par 4 - Even-par 4
Total - 39 (+4)
Round One Total - 75 (+4)