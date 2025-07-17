How did Brooks Koepka perform in Round 1 of The Open?

Brooks Koepka made his 11th start at the Open Championship on Thursday, July 17. The five-time major winner is playing at the Royal Portrush for the second time, after finishing at T4, his joint-best finish at the Open, in 2019.

Ad

After missing the cut at the first two majors this year, Koepka made a comeback at the U.S. Open with a T12 finish and will look to aim for a better finish at the Open. The LIV golfer entered the tournament with a +6500 odds of winning the title. Considering his last performance at Royal Portrush, it is likely that Koepka will have an edge in the competition.

However, Brooks Koepka got off to a rough start in the first round on Thursday, July 17. He teed off at 4:47 a.m. along with Sam Burns and Aldrich Potgieter.

Ad

Trending

Despite ending the first nine with an even-par score, Koepka finished the round with a 4-over par score of 75. Though his game remained steady in the first nine, with a couple of birdies and bogeys each, Koepka's performance declined in the second nine.

Brooks Koepka at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

Brooks Koepka shot a bogey and a double bogey on Holes 10 and 11, taking his score to 3-over par. His performance held up for the next three holes with a couple of birdies. But Koepka slipped further as he bogeyed Holes 15, 16 and 17 to finish up at T121 at the end of his round one play.

Ad

Exploring Brooks Koepka's scorecard from Round One of The Open Championship

Brooks Koepka is yet to win a Open Championship title, and his best finish remains T4 in 2019 at Royal Portrush. Koepka will look to end with a better finish this year, but his performance in the upcoming rounds will determine the same. While the projected cutline is +1, fans will wait to see if he will recover his performance in round two to remain in contention.

Ad

Here is a look at the detail scorecard of Brooks Koepka from the first round of the Open:

Front Nine

Hole 1: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 2: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 3: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 4: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 5: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 6: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 7: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 8: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 9: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Total - 36 (E)

Back Nine

Hole 10: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 11: Par 4 - Double Bogey 6 (+2)

Hole 12: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)

Hole 13: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 14: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 15: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 16: Par 3 - Bogey 4 (+1)

Hole 17: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 18: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Ad

Total - 39 (+4)

Round One Total - 75 (+4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More