5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Open Championship ft. Collin Morikawa & Jason Day

The 2025 Open Championship kicked off on Thursday at Royal Portrush. The cut line was set at 1-over, and several notable golfers will not be in the field this weekend, including Collin Morikawa and Jason Day.

Ad

The last major tournament of the year kicked off with a 156-player field. Defending champion Xander Schauffele made the cut and is currently tied for 17th on the provisional leaderboard. Meanwhile, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has taken a solo lead going into moving day.

Let’s discuss 5 golfers who will not tee off at Royal Portrush this weekend.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Open Championship

Ad

Trending

#1 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa - Image Source: Imagn

In 2021, Collin Morikawa won the Open Championship at Royal St George's Golf Club. He was two strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth in second place, and the victory marked his second major championship title.

Ad

This year, the six-time PGA Tour winner kicked off his first day at Royal Portrush with an opening round of 4-over 75. On day two, he shot four bogeys, one double bogey, and three birdies to card a total of 7-over 149 across 36 holes.

#2 Jason Day

Jason Day - Source: Imagn

13-time PGA Tour winner Jason Day tied for second place in the 2023 Open Championship and missed the title by six strokes. This year, he missed the cut altogether by one stroke, marking his third missed cut of the season.

Ad

Day made his 14th PGA Tour start of the year at Royal Portrush. He shot three birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey in his second round to card a total of 2-over 144.

#3 Michael Kim

Michael Kim - Source: Imagn

Michael Kim won his maiden PGA Tour title in the 2018 John Deere Classic and has yet to secure another title since then. His best result in the Open Championship so far is a tie for 35th position, which was recorded in 2018.

Ad

Kim shot an opening round of 74 and scored 72 on his second day at Royal Portrush. He carded 4-over 146, missing the cut by three strokes.

#4 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala - Source: Imagn

Sahith Theegala has had an average season this year, with two missed cuts, no wins, and just two top-25 finishes. Sitting close to the bottom of the 2025 Open Championship leaderboard, he carded 7-over 149 and missed the cut by six strokes.

Ad

Theegala claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in the 2023 Fortinet Championship and has yet to claim another title since then. Still chasing his first major victory, his best result in the Open is a tie for 34th, which was in 2022.

#5 Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee - Source: Imagn

Min Woo Lee finally got his big break this year and claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He won the tournament by a one-stroke margin ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland.

Lee carded 5-over 147 after 36 holes at the 2025 Open Championship. He shot one birdie, one bogey, and one double bogey in his second round and missed the cut by four strokes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More