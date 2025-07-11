"He's not tried to change my game," - Collin Morikawa gives early verdict on Billy Foster partnership at Genesis Scottish Open

Collin Morikawa kicked off his first round at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open with his new caddie, Billy Foster. Following the conclusion of his round, he spoke positively about the new partnership.

Morikawa parted ways with his longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac, in April. Afterwards, he hired Joe Greiner, and then K.K. Limbhasut, who caddied for him at the Rocket Classic. Foster is now the fourth caddie to work with the six-time PGA Tour winner this season.

During a post-round press conference at The Renaissance Club, Collin Morikawa was asked to share how his first round with Billy Foster went. He said the round went “great” and Foster was happy with the putts he made (via ASAP Sports).

“He's not tried to change my game but he's already learned my game and how I need to play out here. And I've leaned a lot on him so far through one round, and I'm going to keep doing that the next two weeks,” he added.

Foster has caddied for some popular names such as Seve Ballesteros, Thomas Bjørn and Matt Fitzpatrick. During Collin Morikawa's round at the Renaissance Club, Foster shared lots of stories from his time with other pro golfers. Afterwards, Morikawa admitted that he "enjoyed” the stories and had a lot of fun as the round progressed.

Ahead of the tournament, Morikwawa said that he was “lucky” to have someone like Foster caddie for him. He also said that he’s looking forward to enjoying the next few weeks with him.

Notably, Billy Foster will also be on Morikawa's bag during the upcoming 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

How did Collin Morikawa perform in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1?

Two-time Major Champion Collin Morikawa - Image Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa is making his 15th PGA Tour start of the year at the Genesis Scottish Open. With Billy Foster by his side, he kicked off his first day at the Renaissance Club with an opening round 68. He made par on his first two holes and fired a beautiful eagle on the par-5 third hole.

Morikawa fired his first birdie of the day on the par-3 sixth hole before his game was temporarily stalled with two consecutive bogeys on the seventh and the eighth.

The 28-year-old golfer shot his last bogey of the day on the par-5 10th hole. He then fired two more birdies and made even par on all other holes until his round ended.

Collin Morikawa carded a 2-under 68 and landed in a 16-way tie for 33rd position. He is four strokes behind Sepp Straka, Jake Knapp, and two other golfers who are on top of the leaderboard with 6-under.

Should Morikawa claim the title at the Genesis Scottish Open, it will mark his first victory since winning the Zozo Championship in 2023.

