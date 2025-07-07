‘Run Billy. Run’: Golf world reacts to Collin Morikawa’s third caddie change for the season

Collin Morikawa will have veteran caddie Billy Foster on the bag for the next two tournaments, starting with this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and continuing at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Foster, who split with Matt Fitzpatrick earlier this year, was seen working with Morikawa on the range at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick in a video shared by the DP World Tour.

This marks Morikawa’s third caddie change of the season. The World No. 5 had former Cal teammate K.K. Limbhasut on the bag at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago. Before that, he teamed up with Joe Greiner for five events following his split from J.J. Jakovac, who had been his caddie since turning pro in 2019. Billy Foster is an experienced caddie who has worked with stars like Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, and Lee Westwood.

The news garnered mixed reactions from golf fans online. On Instagram, one user wrote:

"Gonna be so good or so bad. No In between"

Another added:

"My mans changes caddies like outfits😂💀"

"Imagine if he wins with Billy...oh matty boy oh matty😂" wrote a third.

While one joked,

"Run Billy. Run"

Screenshot from @golf_com Instagram comments as fans react to Collin Morikawa’s latest caddie change (via @golf_com)

Fans on X also weighed in, with one calling it a promising move:

"Now that could just be a winning team."

Another wrote,

"Good choice. Top player, Top caddie."

Expand Tweet

The Genesis Scottish Open will mark Morikawa’s 15th start of the 2025 PGA Tour season. He finished T4 at the event last year with a 14-under-par total.

How has Collin Morikawa performed so far in the 2025 season?

Six-time PGA Tour winner Collin Morikawa is currently ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking and sits 15th in the FedEx Cup standings. His most recent victory came at the 2023 ZOZO Championship, and therefore, he’s still chasing his first win of 2025. This season, Morikawa has competed in 14 events, recording two runner-up finishes and four top-10s. He has missed only one cut this season and has earned $6,996,394 in official prize money from the tournaments played so far.

Here’s a look at Collin Morikawa's results so far:

The Sentry – 2nd (-32)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T17 (-11)

The Genesis Invitational – T17 (-3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – 2nd (-10)

THE PLAYERS Championship – T10 (-7)

Masters Tournament – T14 (-3)

RBC Heritage – T54 (-3)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – CUT (-8)

Truist Championship – T17 (-7)

PGA Championship – T50 (+4)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T20 (+2)

U.S. Open – T23 (+8)

Travelers Championship – T42 (-1)

Rocket Classic – T8 (-19)

