Brooks Koepka surprised by additional $4,000,000 earnings post his victory at LIV Jeddah 2023

Brooks Koepka received a pleasant surprise after successfully defending his title at the LIV Golf Jeddah in 2023.

The American golfer won the tournament in October 2023, which helped him finish third in the season-ending LIV Golf standings and earned him $4 million in bonus. The golfer seemingly did not know about the bonus until he was informed in a post-tournament interview.

During his media interview in 2023, a baffled Koepka was unaware that he had earned an extra $4 million. Speaking of the pleasant surprise, Koepka said (via Mirror.co.uk):

"I did? Sweet, that is a good feeling. Thanks for breaking the news!"

In 2023, Koepka and Talor Gooch tied for first place at the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament. They had to play extra holes to decide the winner, which Koepka won by one stroke. Even though Gooch came second in the tournament, he ended up being the overall leader in the LIV season standings.

This year, the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament is happening earlier in the season compared to previous years. It is the third event of the season now. The prize money for the winner is still $4 million. However, Koepka isn't doing as well this time around.

The final of the 2024 Jeddah event is underway and at the time of writing, Joaquin Niemann is in the lead with a score of under 15. Koepke is trailing behind by six strokes with only two more holes to play.

Brooks Koepka's performance at the LIV Golf Jeddah 2024

The 2024 edition of the LIV Golf Jeddah started with its inaugural round on March 1. Brooks Koepka looked in good form with a chance to defend the title. However, things quickly deteriorated for the American.

Koepka did not have a good start at the tournament, shooting a 69, which impacted his overall score. He could only make two birdies in the opening round on Friday along with a bogey to score 1-under par 69.

The Americanbounced back in the second round when he shot five birdies and a bogey to score 4-under.

The third round of the tournament started on Sunday, March 3 at 3:05 a.m. ET. Koepka had a smooth start with a birdie on the 18th and first holes in the third round. However, the good fate quickly fades away with a bogey on the next. He teed it up on the 17th hole with a par followed by two birdies and then a bogey.

Koepka made three more birdies in the game and at the time of writing he needed to play on two more holes to complete the round. Koepka currently sits in a tie for eighth place with a total score of under 9.