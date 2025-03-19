Brooks Koepka takes a subtle dig at PGA Tour while reacting to the new Happy Gilmore 2 trailer: "Some real golfers on tour"

Brooks Koepka recently reacted to Netflix's post about the new Happy Gilmore 2 trailer. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

"Adam Sandler is back in his happy place. Happy Gilmore 2 arrives July 25," Netflix's post on X reads.

Koepka replied to the post with "Bout time we got some real golfers on tour".

The post appeared to be a dig at the current state of the PGA Tour, which has had some of its best players in recent years leave for LIV Golf, with Koepka being one of them.

This comes shortly after Fred Couples suggested that Koepka should return to the PGA Tour if he could. Koepka recently addressed the comments and didn't rule out potentially returning to the PGA Tour.

While speaking to the media last week ahead of LIV Golf Singapore, Brooks Koepka said that he is uncertain of what his future will look like.

“I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does. Right now I'm just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we'll figure out next year and how to play better again. It's the same thing. It's just a revolving cycle," Koepka said in the video posted by Flushing It on X. (0:36 onwards)

As per the latest reports, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are in continuous talks about a potential merger.

Brooks Koepka is off to strong start in 2025 as he aims to capture more wins, sixth major title

Koepka after winning the 2023 PGA Championship (via Getty)

Brooks Koepka is off to a strong start in 2025 in the four LIV Golf events he's played in so far this year. Last week at LIV Golf Singapore, Koepka finished tied for second place behind winner Joaquin Niemann. He finished tied for seventh at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia in February.

Koepka won twice in 2024 on LIV Golf. He won at LIV Golf Singapore in May and in a playoff at LIV Golf Greenbrier in August. Koepka also played and made the cut in all four majors championships. His best major finish last year came at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 26th in both.

The five-time major champion is in search of his first major since 2023. In May of 2023, he won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York. That was only about a month after he finished tied for second at The Masters, narrowly losing to Jon Rahm.

Brooks Koepka is still in search of his first Masters title, having finished tied for second in both 2019 and 2023. Koepka has won three PGA Championships and two U.S. Opens.

