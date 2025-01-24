Brooks Koepka's younger brother Chase Koepka has missed the cut in his first pro golf tournament since LIV Golf relegation. He competed in the Philippine Open this week on the Asian Tour at The Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old missed the cut. He carded +4 for the event with scores of 72 in each of the two rounds. The cut line at the Philippine Open came in at +2, so he needed an even par score in the second round to make it to the weekend. He started off his event on a poor note as he carded four bogeys on the front nine on day one.

However, he got himself back in contention with two birdies and gave himself a chance to make the cut. His performance on day two was eventful as he started with two birdies and three bogeys.

Despite that, he was still in contention to make the cut, but his three bogeys on the 13th, 14th, and 15th holes pushed him out of the cutline even after carding two birdies on the final two holes.

Brooks Koepka said he would love to have his brother back on LIV Golf

Chase Koepka was competing in a pro golf event for the first time since the LIV Golf Miami event in October 2023. He faced relegation from the newly launched golf league due to his poor performance.

Brooks Koepka and Chase Koepka at the Workday Charity Open - Preview Day 3 - Source: Getty

During the LIV Golf team championship in 2023, Brooks Koepka shared his thoughts on his brother facing relegation. He said his brother had tried everything, but the results had not shown.

"I can't knock him. He's tried. I mean, I've spent hours working with him. We've gone out and practiced a bunch. He hasn't given up. He's tried the whole way through, and I'll never knock anybody as long as you're going to give maximum effort," Brooks said.

Koepka said he had sympathy for his brother and hoped he took the Asian Tour route to get back to LIV Golf.

"Unfortunately, look, I've been through spells, everybody up here has been through spells where they just don't play good. So I think I've got sympathy for him when it comes to that. He worked hard, and sometimes the results don't show right away," the LIV Golfer said.

"Hopefully, they can show if he chooses to go the Asian Tour route and keep playing over there, and hopefully, he'll make it back out here. I'd love to have him again," Brooks revealed.

After over a year, Chase Koepka has probably decided to take this route, as he competed in the Philippine Open this week and is in the field for the International Series India event next week at DLF Golf and Country Club.

