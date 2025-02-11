Bryson DeChambeau announces return of Break 50 series featuring "the greatest three-man scramble team"

Bryson DeChambeau, a well-known figure in professional golf and also a YouTuber, has announced season 2 of his popular "Break 50" series on YouTube. In this series, DeChambeau collaborates with fellow golfers to complete an 18-hole round in fewer than 50 strokes.

He shared the news via his official Instagram account, introducing what he calls:

"The greatest three-man scramble team ever assembled," he captioned.

The video features DeChambeau alongside two notable golf content creators Garrett Clark and Grant Horvat. Garrett Clark is known for his YouTube channel, GM Golf. He has gained a substantial following by showcasing his golfing skills and challenges.

Grant Horvat is another prominent figure in the golf community. He is recognized for his engaging content on YouTube and participation in various golf-related projects.

Together, this trio aims to tackle the ambitious goal of completing a round in under 50 strokes, promising viewers an entertaining and skillful display of golf.

Bryson DeChambeau has made a significant impact on the golf world with his analytical approach and unique playing style, earning him the nickname "The Scientist". He has achieved notable success, including winning the U.S. Open twice, in 2020 and 2024. DeChambeau is also known for his innovative equipment choices, such as using irons of uniform length and employing a distinctive swing technique.

The "Break 50" series has previously featured high-profile guests, including President Donald Trump. In a notable episode, DeChambeau and Trump teamed up to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project, completing a round in exactly 50 strokes. This collaboration garnered significant attention, with the video amassing over four million views within 21 hours of its release.

Fans of the series appreciate its blend of competitive golf and engaging personalities, offering a fresh perspective on the sport. The addition of Clark and Horvat is anticipated to bring new dynamics and excitement to the upcoming episodes.

Bryson DeChambeau to expand hometown by 200 acres using $125M LIV Golf earnings

Bryson DeChambeau is making a big impact on the golf course. The American golfer, who joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League in 2022, is using part of his $125 million contract to expand his hometown by 200 acres.

DeChambeau, a native of Clovis, California, revealed his plans in a recent interview on the "Joe Pomp Show" with Joe Pompliano.

"It’s a full-scale plan, fully thought out. It’s not only to bring golfers to the game but also to bring people to the Central Valley. You build a community around a multisport complex center. It’s going to take 12-15 months to get the permits approved for the full scope. It’s over 200 acres of land that we have right now. It’s going to be a multisports complex centre — driving range, golf course, residential community centre, the whole thing," Bryson said. [(17:00 onwards]

The expansion project will add new homes, parks, and recreational facilities to the area. DeChambeau hopes it will create more opportunities for families and young athletes.

Since joining LIV Golf, DeChambeau has been one of the league’s most high-profile players. His decision to leave the PGA Tour sparked controversy, but he has embraced the move. The money from his contract has allowed him to invest in personal projects.

