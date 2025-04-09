Bryson DeChambeau announces return of much-awaited $40 LIV Golf merchandise

Bryson DeChambeau has brought back the cap for his Crushers GC, which has long been a favorite among LIV Golf fans, just in time for the start of the 2025 Masters Tournament. The New Era 9Seventy Pro Hat, which sold out following its first round this year during the LIV Golf season, resurfaced on Tuesday via DeChambeau’s Instagram story.

The post included a photo of the navy cap and a caption that read

“They are back…”

It also had a link to the LIV Golf merchandise store. The cap is priced at $40.

Screenshot of Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram story. Image via IG/@brysondechambeau

Initially, the cap was launched as part of LIV Golf's effort to strengthen team identities. It became a key symbol for Crushers GC supporters and was often worn by DeChambeau in the 2023 season. It features the team’s bold logo and the 9Seventy silhouette, which contributed to its fast sellout during its original release.

Demand for the cap has remained consistent since its sellout, with fans frequently requesting its return. A source close to the league previously confirmed that the popularity of the item had exceeded expectations.

The timing of the re-release coincided with DeChambeau’s top-five finish in Miami, which is growing anticipation for the 2025 Masters. It also aligns with LIV Golf to strengthen team branding and expand its merchandise footprint. The move came amid the league’s ongoing “Long LIV Golf” campaign and its new media partnership with Fox Sports.

The relaunch of the Crushers GC cap reflected LIV Golf’s strategy of leveraging player personalities and fan loyalty to drive engagement through team-based branding. The organization emphasizes apparel as a key connection point between players and supporters.

Bryson DeChambeau set for ninth Masters appearance amid strong major form

While his latest merch drop turned heads, Bryson DeChambeau has his sights set on something far bigger this week- the green jacket. The 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open champion is seeking his first green jacket.

After a career-best T6 finish at Augusta last year and a strong top-5 showing at LIV Golf Miami just days ago, the Crushers GC captain enters his ninth Masters start riding a quiet wave of form.

“It’s the best week of the year… #TheMasters,” he wrote on X, pairing the understated post with quiet intent.

In his recent performance, besides his 5th-place finish at LIV Golf Miami, DeChambeau was tied for second at the International Series India event in January. In four of his last six major championships, he has recorded top-6 finishes which includes a runner-up finish at the 2024 PGA Championship. Sportsbooks list DeChambeau’s odds to win the Masters between +1600 and +2000. Still, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the fans' favorites.

Golf analysts argued that Bryson DeChambeau’s consistent major championship form and greater familiarity with Augusta’s nuances were reasons he could be a great contender this year. One betting outlet listed him as their "Banker" pick for the tournament. The 2025 Masters concludes on April 13. Whether DeChambeau can convert his momentum into a first Masters victory remains to be seen.

