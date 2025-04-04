As negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, this has led to much speculuation about the future of LIV Golf. On The Shotgun Start podcast on YouTube, hosted by Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath, the two speculated about the future of some of LIV Golf's biggest stars.

Johnson is the founder of Fried Egg Golf, while Porath is the Head of Content. On Thursday's episode, the two discussed the possibility that Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will no longer play for LIV Golf after their contracts expire at the end of 2026. The pair discussed what that could mean for the future of LIV Golf.

"Bryson [DeChambeau] and Brooks [Koepka] are kind of done with LIV. I'm not suggesting they are at all, I'm just creating hypotheticals. 35 to 40 of the guys are kinda tied to four or five, right? If a couple of them become disenchanted, you're kind of at their whim, right? Does the gas come out of the balloon? Wouldn't you be anxious about, you know, Rahm getting mad about this or that?" Brendan Porath said. (35:18)

Porath essentially appeared to be asking aloud what might happen to LIV Golf if Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were to leave the league after the expiration of their contracts.

Have Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau suggested they might leave LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in 2024 (via Getty)

In March of this year, Bryson DeChambeau denied rumors that he was planning to leave LIV Golf after 2026 and return to the PGA Tour. Brooks Koepka, on the other hand, appeared to be keeping his options open when discussing his future in March.

Ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong, DeChambeau was asked about his future by the media and if he was planning on leaving LIV Golf. He said he wasn't going anywhere.

“No, I'm very excited about the future of LIV Golf. I'm very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we're starting to create," DeChambeau said via Golf Digest. "That's my goal, to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers' lives around the world. That should tell you everything you should know.”

Koepka was much more ambiguous about the topic. Ahead of LIV Golf Singapore in March, Koepka addressed comments by 15-time PGA Tour winner Fred Couples, who had claimed that Kopeka was eager to return to the PGA Tour.

"Fred texted me after, I guess, the comments came out. I don't know when it was, sometime last week. Yeah, everybody seems to have their own opinion, and no one asks me. I talked to Fred quite a bit, but we don't go too much into detail about what's going on," Koepka said via Golf.com.

The five-time major champion also made it clear that he intends to fulfill his LIV Golf contract through 2026, though he wouldn't speculate on what he plans to do after that.

"I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we'll see what happens. I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does," Koepka said.

Ahead of LIV Golf Miami, Koepka expressed his thoughts on the progress of LIV Golf.

“I think we all hoped it would have been a little bit further along, and that’s no secret. No matter where you’re at, you always hope everything is further along. But they’re making progress and it seems to be going in the right direction," Koepka said.

The future of LIV Golf is uncertain. What is certain, however, is that LIV Golf's biggest stars will collide with the PGA Tour next week at The Masters. The biggest stars from the two tours will aim to get their hands on a coveted green jacket by next weekend's close.

