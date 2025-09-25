Bryson DeChambeau further clarifies stance on untrue claims by Brandel Chamblee

Apart from being one of the world's best golfers, Bryson DeChambeau also has a tremendous YouTube channel with over 2.43 million subscribers. A few days ago, Brandel Chamblee questioned these subscribers and claimed that the majority of them are bots. DeChambeau responded to these accusations, claiming that they are absolutely untrue.On Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about Brandel Chamblee's harsh allegations and how he referred to DeChambeau as a &quot;captain's nightmare&quot;. The 32-year-old claimed that he enjoys it when someone makes such hasty statements because they generate a lot of buzz around golf, which is the ultimate goal of everyone who takes part in the sport.DeChambeau stated,&quot;Yeah. No, I responded jokingly just a little bit ago, I think it was a couple days ago. I think it's great. I think any time that people can throw stuff at me like that, I enjoy it. I appreciate it. I think it's good for ultimately the game of golf because it starts to spur conversation on.&quot;While discussing his YouTube channel, Bryson DeChambeau stated that YouTube eventually only allows verified users to subscribe. He explained:&quot;Ultimately, on YouTube, you have to be verified to be able to subscribe and what not. So I don't think it's really that honest or true. But it is what it is. I mean, any time you can say something like that and create more buzz for the game of golf, it's great.&quot;Aside from that, Brandel Chamblee also claimed in a Sky Sports appearance that Team USA's request for payment may be the reason for their final loss of the Ryder Cup. Interestingly, a former LIV golfer defended Team USA and Bryson DeChambeau by criticizing Chamblee on this.Former LIV golfer strikes back at Brandel Chamblee while defending Bryson DeChambeauRyder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyBrandel Chamblee's statement on Team USA demanding payments drew a lot of criticism from American supporters. Even Anthony Kim reacted, claiming that if the golfers are demanding money, the golf expert has no right to interfere because, at the end of the day, Chamblee is also getting paid for broadcasting. Kim also stated that this could be why Chamblee's bosses urged him not to speak negatively about Bryson DeChambeau.The former LIV Golfer dropped an X post regarding this, which read,&quot;If every1 is giving their money 2 charity who gives a 💩? U r lucky RAMBLE shamlee u never had 2 worry about people payin u 2 play golf. Just curious if shambles is getting paid this week? Guessin the bosses told u 2 shut ur mouth about @brysondech? Good boy😂 Lesssgo USA 🇺🇸&quot;The Ryder Cup will start on September 26 at the Bethpage Black Golf Club. The excitement is at an all-time high, and supporters will undoubtedly keep an eye on both clubs, as the tournament is a must-win for both.