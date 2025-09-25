"Who gives a sh*t?" - Axed LIV Golfer slams Brandel Chamblee over harsh comments on US Ryder Cup team pay debate

Axed LIV golfer Anthony Kim reacted to Brandel Chamblee's harsh comments about the US Ryder Cup team getting paid to play in the biennial tournament. This year, all 12 American team players and their captain, Keegan Bradley, will receive $500,000 each for their participation in the tournament. Out of that, the players will have to donate $300,000, while the remaining would be their stipend. Previously, they used to get $200,000 to donate to charity.

Ad

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee opened up about the US team's payment to play in the biennial tournament on the Sky Sports podcast. He slammed the players and said it might be why they "lose the Ryder Cup" this year.

Anthony Kim reshared the video on his X account and shared his opinion in the caption on Chamblee's take. He wrote:

"If every1 is giving their money 2 charity who gives a 💩? U r lucky RAMBLE shamlee u never had 2 worry about people payin u 2 play golf. Just curious if shambles is getting paid this week? Guessin the bosses told u 2 shut ur mouth about @brysondech? Good boy😂 Lesssgo USA"

Ad

Trending

Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_Golf If every1 is giving their money 2 charity who gives a 💩? U r lucky RAMBLE shamlee u never had 2 worry about people payin u 2 play golf. Just curious if shambles is getting paid this week? Guessin the bosses told u 2 shut ur mouth about @brysondech ? Good boy😂 Lesssgo USA🇺🇸

Ad

Chamblee said of the Ryder Cup payment:

"I think Europe gets that, and I thought the United States asking to be paid could prove to be such a distraction that, at the end of the week, it may be the reason that they lost the Ryder Cup."

The US team has received criticism for getting paid to play in the biennial tournament, with some of the players coming forward to donate their entire money to charity.

Ad

The US team consists of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Harris English, Cameron Young, and Sam Burns.

Brandel Chamblee reacts to Luke Donald's comment on getting paid to play the Ryder Cup

While the US team received an amount for participating in the Ryder Cup, the European team did not. On Wednesday, September 24, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald opened up about the payment debate in an interview with Sky Sports.

Ad

"We have such strong purpose in this team and what we play for, and to be honest we reinvest some of that money back into the experience of these guys," Donald said.

"I feel like if you have those experiences that you remember for the rest of your life, that's worth more than a couple hundred thousand dollars in the back of your pocket," he added.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee reacted to it by resharing the video of Donald's comment on his X account.

Brandel Chamblee /@chambleebrandel

The 2025 Ryder Cup will officially start with its Day 1 game on Friday, September 26. It's a three-day event featuring two teams. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, September 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More