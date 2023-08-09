Bryson DeChambeau devotes record-breaking win to late father - “I can’t thank my dad enough for all he and my mum taught me and my brother”

Bryson DeChambeau finally won the first LIV Golf event last Sunday in Greenbrier after having a splendid performance. He played a final round of 58 to register a six-stroke victory over Mito Pereira.

The American golfer got a bit emotional while talking about his victory in a post-championship press conference. During the interaction, a reporter asked him about his late father, Jon. Replying to him, Bryson said that he couldn't thank his father enough for what he did for him.

"Don’t do that," Bryson DeChambeau said. "He was with me out there all day today. It's been almost a year and it's been a really, really difficult couple of years. But doing it this way and finishing out with a 58 … it's all glory to God and glory to him upstairs."

"I can't thank my dad [enough] for all he taught me and my mom for all she taught, and me my brother, everybody. It's just amazing what I was able to do. It could not have done it without them," the LIV golfer added.

Bryson lost his father last year in the fall. He shared the news of the sad demise of his dad on his Twitter account with an emotional post, saying:

"Love you Dad. Im sad to see you go but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life."

Meanwhile, the cause of Bryson's father's death is still unknown. According to Golf Channel, Jon had diabetes for years and the condition caused both of his kidneys to fail in 2014.

“That was a tough time"- When Bryson DeChambeau talked about his father's health

Bryson DeChambeau had a tough time while his father was suffering from kidney failure. His high school golf teammate donated a kidney to Jon in 2017.

Speaking about a hard time, Bryson said in 2018 via Golf Digest:

"That was a tough time."

Even after undergoing rounds of hemodialysis, Jon DeChambeau could make it to watch his son's Master debut in 2016. Speaking about his father at the Masters that year, Bryson said:

“He hasn’t seen a golf tournament since the U.S. Amateur, and he was flown out for that only for a day to watch the [championship] match. Before that, he hasn’t been able to see me play, quite honestly, at all, through college or nothing. But for him to be here for this moment, it’s special. And it chokes me up.”

Bryson DeChambeau's father also opened up about his health in his interview with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis in 2018. He said:

"The whole kidney process, you’re scared. Scared of what?

“Scared of what?” asked the reporter.

“Dying, that I wouldn’t be around to…," Jon replied.