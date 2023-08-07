"The f*** you mentality" - Bryson DeChambeau shares a great lesson for upcoming juniors and his mindset that helped him win at LIV Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeau played an incredible round of 58 on Sunday, August 6, to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier. He recently made changes to his bag and apparently, that helped him to win the title last week.

During a press conference, DeChambeau discussed the experience that enabled him to shoot such a low round. The American claimed that when he was a junior, he used to play on front tees with the intention of scoring exceptionally low in tournaments. Years of hard work and dedication helped him to score 58 in the LIV Golf event.

During the winner's press conference, Bryson DeChambeau said:

“Yeah, so for any junior golfers out there, it's probably the best thing you can do when trying to learn how to score. You go up to the red tees and try and shoot sub-60 rounds, for a good aspiring junior golfer that's trying to be a professional golfer."

"You just go to the front tees, try and shoot under 60. If you can do that and you consistently are able to do that every single round you play, get in that comfortable mind of, okay, I'm 10-, 11-, 12-under, let's keep going, pedal to the metal, that gets you in a great mindset," he continued.

"That tremendously helped today, being able to say, okay, I'm 10-under; well, I can't stop. I've got to keep going. I've got to birdie 17, birdie 18, let's go, and having that sort of -- I'm not really going to say it in front of the media, like -- Yeah, sort of the F-you mentality, like let's go, let's get it done. It's something that led to me shooting 58 today," DeChambeau added.

Bryson DeChambeau played three rounds of 68, 61, and 58 to register a six-stroke victory on Sunday over Mito Pereira.

"I can't thank my dad" - Bryson DeChambeau gets emotional talking about his father at the LIV Greenbrier

The former World No.4 was elated with his victory on Sunday at the LIV Greenbrier. He took home a $4 million check along with $1.5 million as the quarter of his team's share.

Bryson DeChambeau was very emotional while talking to the media after the victory. When reporters asked him about his father, who died last fall, the American said that he couldn't thank his dad enough for teaching him golf.

According to Golf Digest, he said:

“Don’t do that. He was with me out there all day today. It's been almost a year and it's been a really, really difficult couple of years. But doing it this way and finishing out with a 58 … it's all glory to God and glory to him upstairs. I can't thank my dad [enough] for all he taught me and my mom for all she taught, and me my brother, everybody. It's just amazing what I was able to do. It could not have done it without them.”

It is pertinent to note that this was Bryson DeChambeau's first LIV Golf victory. He had last won the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational while playing on the PGA Tour.