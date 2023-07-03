"I want to win a major" - Bryson DeChambeau targets glory at The Open Championship

Bryson DeChambeau looks to be in stellar form. In the recently concluded LIV Golf Andalucia, he finished as runner-up. He fell a stroke from the individual winner, Talor Gooch. This event also happened to be his best finish in the Saudi-backed League.

After the final round last Sunday, DeChambeau spoke with the media about his future plans. He is set to feature in the fourth and last major of the season, The Open Championship 2023.

As quoted by the Mirror, he said:

"It shows I can compete with the best of them (at the Open Championship). My game is back, and I've just got to tighten things up for next week and the week after, which that's a major [The Open]. I want to win a major."

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Andalucia (via Getty Images)

According to DeChambeau, his game is picking up pace like it was five years ago in 2018. That year, he won four tournaments playing on the PGA Tour. He added that it took him quite some time to be back to that kind of form.

DeChambeau said:

"The speed definitely is a huge positive. I learned a lot. I just wish I would have figured out what I did in 2018 faster because I feel like I could have played better golf the past five years."

He added that he had been playing good golf and is in the right direction.

He concluded by saying:

"I played great golf. Moving in the right direction, and I've got a lot of golf years left, a lot of major championships, a lot of LIV events. It's only hopefully up and up."

In recent times, Bryson DeChambeau has come up as one of the biggest and fastest hitters of a golf ball. Once he gets going, there is nothing that can stop him.

Hopefully, he will show his abilities in the upcoming major, The Open Championship, at Prestwick Golf Club from July 16 onwards.

Analyzing Bryson DeChambeau's performance since joining the LIV Golf

Till now, DeChambeau has played in 14 LIV Golf events. However, he is yet to register his first win in the Saudi-backed league.

His journey in the league started in 2022 at the Portland event. In that event, he finished in 10th place on the leaderboard.

The 2023 season for Bryson DeChambeau started with some average performances, followed by missing the cut at the 2023 Masters.

But after the major tournament, the 29-year-old golfer picked up his pace. He finished 5th in the Tulsa event in the league.

Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open Championship (via Getty Images)

In the second major of the season, the 2023 PGA Championship, he finished T4 on the leaderboard. Later on, in the recently concluded LIV Golf Andalucia, he lost to Talor Gooch by a mere one stroke.

Here are the leaderboard standings for Bryson DeChambeau since joining LIV Golf:

2023

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucia - 2

U.S. Open - T20

LIV Golf Invitational DC - T9

PGA Championship - T4

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa - 5

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore - T19

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide - 26

Masters Tournament - Missed the cut

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando - T16

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson - T14

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba - T23

2022

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - T21

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok - 14

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago - T8

LIV Golf Invitational Boston - T17

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster - T31

LIV Golf Invitational Portland - 10

Bryson DeChambeau will next be seen at LIV Golf London from July 7.

