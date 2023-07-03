How much did each golfer win at LIV Golf Andalucia? Prize money payout explored

Talor Gooch won the LIV Golf Andalucia on Sunday. The American golfer won his third LIV Golf League title of the year after making a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama. The golfer shot a 4-under 67 to take a one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau.
Gooch continued his strong run in Spain, after smashing victories in Australia and Singapore. With the win, the 31-year-old golfer bagged a whopping $4 million winner’s prize from the $20 million LIV Golf purse. Notably, the former Oklahoma State player extended his LIV earnings to $13,376,583, in just eight events this year.
However, it is pertinent to note that LIV Golf events still do not provide OWGR points.
LIV Golf Andalucia prize money
While Talor Gooch bagged the major share of the individual prize money purse, runner-up DeChambeau settled for a $2.125 million paycheck. Third-placed Brooks Koepka bagged $1.5 million and fourth-place Sebastian Munoz returned home with $1 million. LIV events don’t have a cut and thus Sihwan Kim, who finished last on the 48-player table won $120,000 for his efforts.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for players at LIV Golf Andalucia:
- WIN: Talor Gooch - $4,000,000
- 2: Bryson DeChambeau - $2,250,000
- 3: Brooks Koepka - $1,500,000
- 4: Sebastian Munoz - $1,000,000
- T5: Jason Kokrak - $703,333
- T5: David Puig - $703,333
- T5: Patrick Reed - $703,333
- T8: Dustin Johnson - $495,000
- T8: Cameron Tringale - $495,000
- T10: Joaquin Niemann - $402,500
- T10: Sergio Garcia - $402,500
- T12: Ian Poulter - $360,000
- T12: Cameron Smith - $360,000
- T14: Matt Jones - $296,000
- T14: Carlos Ortiz - $296,000
- T14: Dean Burmester - $296,000
- T14: Thomas Pieters - $296,000
- T14: Mito Pereira - $296,000
- T19: Laurie Canter - $250,000
- T19: Paul Casey - $250,000
- T19: Abraham Ancer - $250,000
- 22: Brendan Steele - $230,000
- T23: Louis Oosthuizen - $208,750
- T23: Richard Bland - $208,750
- T23: Phil Mickelson - $208,750
- T23: Pat Perez - $208,750
- T27: Kevin Na - $187,500
- T27: Marc Leishman - $187,500
- T27: Lee Westwood - $187,500
- T27: Scott Vincent - $187,500
- T31: Danny Lee - $167,500
- T31: Branden Grace - $167,500
- T31: Henrik Stenson - $167,500
- T31: Bubba Watson - $167,500
- 35: Bernd Wiesberger - $155,000
- T36: Martin Kaymer - $148,750
- T36: James Piot - $148,750
- T38: Charl Schwartzel - $140,000
- T38: Graeme McDowell - $140,000
- T38: Anirban Lahiri - $140,000
- T38: Eugenio Chacarra - $140,000
- T38: Harold Varner III - $140,000
- 43: Peter Uihlein - $132,500
- 44: Matthew Wolff - $130,000
- T45: Charles Howell III - $126,250
- T45: Jediah Morgan - $126,250
- 47: Chase Koepka - $122,500
- 48: Sihwan Kim - $120,000
LIV Golf Andalucia team prize money
Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC won the LIV Golf Andalucia. The team landed its third title of the season and bagged the $3 million prize. They beat the 2023 LIV Golf season’s favorites RangeGoats GC.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for teams at LIV Golf Andalucia:
- WIN: Torque GC - $3 million
- 2: RangeGoats GC - $1.5 million
- 3: Crushers GC - $500,000
Following a successful Valderrama outing, LIV Golf now heads to London for the next event.