How much did each golfer win at LIV Golf Andalucia? Prize money payout explored

Talor Gooch won the LIV Golf Andalucia on Sunday. The American golfer won his third LIV Golf League title of the year after making a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Valderrama. The golfer shot a 4-under 67 to take a one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau.

Gooch continued his strong run in Spain, after smashing victories in Australia and Singapore. With the win, the 31-year-old golfer bagged a whopping $4 million winner’s prize from the $20 million LIV Golf purse. Notably, the former Oklahoma State player extended his LIV earnings to $13,376,583, in just eight events this year.

However, it is pertinent to note that LIV Golf events still do not provide OWGR points.

LIV Golf Andalucia prize money

While Talor Gooch bagged the major share of the individual prize money purse, runner-up DeChambeau settled for a $2.125 million paycheck. Third-placed Brooks Koepka bagged $1.5 million and fourth-place Sebastian Munoz returned home with $1 million. LIV events don’t have a cut and thus Sihwan Kim, who finished last on the 48-player table won $120,000 for his efforts.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for players at LIV Golf Andalucia:

WIN: Talor Gooch - $4,000,000

2: Bryson DeChambeau - $2,250,000

3: Brooks Koepka - $1,500,000

4: Sebastian Munoz - $1,000,000

T5: Jason Kokrak - $703,333

T5: David Puig - $703,333

T5: Patrick Reed - $703,333

T8: Dustin Johnson - $495,000

T8: Cameron Tringale - $495,000

T10: Joaquin Niemann - $402,500

T10: Sergio Garcia - $402,500

T12: Ian Poulter - $360,000

T12: Cameron Smith - $360,000

T14: Matt Jones - $296,000

T14: Carlos Ortiz - $296,000

T14: Dean Burmester - $296,000

T14: Thomas Pieters - $296,000

T14: Mito Pereira - $296,000

T19: Laurie Canter - $250,000

T19: Paul Casey - $250,000

T19: Abraham Ancer - $250,000

22: Brendan Steele - $230,000

T23: Louis Oosthuizen - $208,750

T23: Richard Bland - $208,750

T23: Phil Mickelson - $208,750

T23: Pat Perez - $208,750

T27: Kevin Na - $187,500

T27: Marc Leishman - $187,500

T27: Lee Westwood - $187,500

T27: Scott Vincent - $187,500

T31: Danny Lee - $167,500

T31: Branden Grace - $167,500

T31: Henrik Stenson - $167,500

T31: Bubba Watson - $167,500

35: Bernd Wiesberger - $155,000

T36: Martin Kaymer - $148,750

T36: James Piot - $148,750

T38: Charl Schwartzel - $140,000

T38: Graeme McDowell - $140,000

T38: Anirban Lahiri - $140,000

T38: Eugenio Chacarra - $140,000

T38: Harold Varner III - $140,000

43: Peter Uihlein - $132,500

44: Matthew Wolff - $130,000

T45: Charles Howell III - $126,250

T45: Jediah Morgan - $126,250

47: Chase Koepka - $122,500

48: Sihwan Kim - $120,000

LIV Golf Andalucia team prize money

Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC won the LIV Golf Andalucia. The team landed its third title of the season and bagged the $3 million prize. They beat the 2023 LIV Golf season’s favorites RangeGoats GC.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for teams at LIV Golf Andalucia:

WIN: Torque GC - $3 million

2: RangeGoats GC - $1.5 million

3: Crushers GC - $500,000

Following a successful Valderrama outing, LIV Golf now heads to London for the next event.

