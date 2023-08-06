How much will the LIV Golf Greenbrier winner get? The $25,000,000 event’s prize money breakdown explored

LIV Golf Greenbrier is currently underway at the iconic Old White Golf Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The Saudi-backed series resumed its action this week after a short break following The Open Championship.
Much like the rest of the LIV Golf events so far, LIV Golf Greenbrier features 48 golfers competing against each other for the $25 million prize purse. According to LIV’s prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will bag a whopping $4,000,000.
It is pertinent to note that the prize money paychecks are all winners at LIV events get and the series doesn’t offer OWGR points or FedEx Cup points.
LIV Golf Greenbrier prize money
The LIV Golf Greenbrier champion will bag $4,000,000, 20 per cent of the $20,000,000 individual prize money. While the LIV Golf Greenbrier champion takes the biggest share of the prize money, the event’s runner-up will earn a massive $2,125,000. The third and fourth-placed golfers will also bag over a million, winning $1,500,000 and $1,050,000 respectively.
It is pertinent to note that all 48 players on the LIV event’s final leaderboard will win prize money paychecks with the last-placed golfer winning $120,000 for his efforts. The prize money will be split between players in case of ties.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the event:
- WIN - $4,000,000
- 2 - $2,125,000
- 3 - $1,500,000
- 4 - $1,050,000
- 5 - $975,000
- 6 - $800,000
- 7 - $675,000
- 8 - $625,000
- 9 - $580,000
- 10 - $560,000
- 11 - $540,000
- 12 - $450,000
- 13 - $360,000
- 14 - $270,000
- 15 - $250,000
- 16 - $240,000
- 17 - $232,000
- 18 - $226,000
- 19 - $220,000
- 20 - $200,000
- 21 - $180,000
- 22 - $172,000
- 23 - $170,000
- 24 - $168,000
- 25 - $166,000
- 26 - $164,000
- 27 - $162,000
- 28 - $160,000
- 29 - $158,000
- 30 - $156,000
- 31 - $154,000
- 32 - $152,000
- 33 - $150,000
- 34 - $148,000
- 35 - $146,000
- 36 - $144,000
- 37 - $142,000
- 38 - $140,000
- 39 - $138,000
- 40 - $136,000
- 41 - $134,000
- 42 - $132,000
- 43 - $130,000
- 44 - $128,000
- 45 - $126,000
- 46 - $124,000
- 47 - $122,000
- 48 - $120,000
Apart from the individual prizes, LIV Golf Greenbrier also offers $5,000,000 team prizes. The team winning the LIV event on Sunday will bag $3 million, while the runners-up will take $1.5 million and the team finishing third on the podium gets $500,000.