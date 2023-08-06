How much will the LIV Golf Greenbrier winner get? The $25,000,000 event’s prize money breakdown explored

LIV Golf Greenbrier is currently underway at the iconic Old White Golf Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The Saudi-backed series resumed its action this week after a short break following The Open Championship.

Much like the rest of the LIV Golf events so far, LIV Golf Greenbrier features 48 golfers competing against each other for the $25 million prize purse. According to LIV’s prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will bag a whopping $4,000,000.

It is pertinent to note that the prize money paychecks are all winners at LIV events get and the series doesn’t offer OWGR points or FedEx Cup points.

LIV Golf Greenbrier prize money

The LIV Golf Greenbrier champion will bag $4,000,000, 20 per cent of the $20,000,000 individual prize money. While the LIV Golf Greenbrier champion takes the biggest share of the prize money, the event’s runner-up will earn a massive $2,125,000. The third and fourth-placed golfers will also bag over a million, winning $1,500,000 and $1,050,000 respectively.

It is pertinent to note that all 48 players on the LIV event’s final leaderboard will win prize money paychecks with the last-placed golfer winning $120,000 for his efforts. The prize money will be split between players in case of ties.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the event:

WIN - $4,000,000

2 - $2,125,000

3 - $1,500,000

4 - $1,050,000

5 - $975,000

6 - $800,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $580,000

10 - $560,000

11 - $540,000

12 - $450,000

13 - $360,000

14 - $270,000

15 - $250,000

16 - $240,000

17 - $232,000

18 - $226,000

19 - $220,000

20 - $200,000

21 - $180,000

22 - $172,000

23 - $170,000

24 - $168,000

25 - $166,000

26 - $164,000

27 - $162,000

28 - $160,000

29 - $158,000

30 - $156,000

31 - $154,000

32 - $152,000

33 - $150,000

34 - $148,000

35 - $146,000

36 - $144,000

37 - $142,000

38 - $140,000

39 - $138,000

40 - $136,000

41 - $134,000

42 - $132,000

43 - $130,000

44 - $128,000

45 - $126,000

46 - $124,000

47 - $122,000

48 - $120,000

Apart from the individual prizes, LIV Golf Greenbrier also offers $5,000,000 team prizes. The team winning the LIV event on Sunday will bag $3 million, while the runners-up will take $1.5 million and the team finishing third on the podium gets $500,000.