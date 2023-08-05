Michael Kim projected to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs after a stunning round in the Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship is certainly going Michael Kim's way, as he had a fantastic third round at the Sedgefield Country Club. The American golfer shot his way up to T5 after an impressive third round performance.

Kim finished the day with a score of -8 under par. With the course having a par of 70, he posted the best round of the tournament with a score of 62, which also bumped his overall score up to -11.

Michael Kim was 91st in the FedEx Cup standings, and was sitting outside the cut line before his round on Saturday. Now, with a score of -11, his projected FedEx Cup ranking is 64, which places him inside the qualification mark.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Once No. 91, he is now projected No. 64 in the



Have yourself a day, @Mike_Kim714 He jumps 38 spots on the leaderboard to T2 @WyndhamChamp. Once No. 91, he is now projected No. 64 in the #FedExCup standings.

The FedEx Cup has recently changed the field size from 125 to 70, which means that golfers have to fight their way up the rankings in order to make the cut for playoffs.

The top 50 golfers after the playoffs will make it to the BMW Championship, while the top 30 after that will make it to the Tour Championship. The winner will walk away with a whopping $18 million.

The fight for FedEx Cup Playoff continues as golfers like Michael Kim, Billy Horschel risk facing cut

The reduced field for the FedEx Cup playoffs has put golfers like Michael Kim and Billy Horschel in jeopardy of facing the cut. Needless to say, several golfers on the bubble are at the Wyndham Championship in order to improve their scores and make the field of 70.

For Billy Horschel, the target is to win or achieve solo second in order to make the cut for the playoffs. Speaking via Fox Sports, he said:

“There’s been a lot of positive stuff coming, a lot more confidence in my ability to strike the golf ball, which has been the biggest issue all year. I know I have to win or finish solo second, If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Horschel is no stranger to the FedEx Cup playoffs. He won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship to eventually win the FedEx Cup in 2014.