“Michael Block got me thinking” – Michael Kim divides fans as he reveals his ‘ideal player from current golfers’

Michael Kim recently disclosed his Tour favorites. He has been highly impressed with Michael Block, who became everyone's favorite after his incredible performance at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Michael Kim loved his game as well but was unsure who to pick as his favorite. He took to Twitter to invite his followers to divulge their favorite player, with the caption saying:

"Michael Block got me thinking…My ideal player from current golfers:"

He continued:

"OTT: Cam Young, Approach: Collin Morikawa, Around the greens: P Reed , Putting: Xander"

He added:

"Can you think of a better player?"

Michael Kim's tweet divided followers into groups, each with their own favorites. People flocked to Kim's post's comments section to show their list of golfers.

A user said Tiger Woods is his favorite and jotted:

"Tiger, Tiger, Tiger, Tiger! What a boring answer I just gave !!!"

Interestingly, Kim replied saying :

"Current golfers Mike! Unfortunately the GOAT doesn’t fall in that category for me."

Tiger Woods is unable to play golf due to ankle surgery. He pulled out of the Masters in the third round and did not compete in the PGA Championship.

Another user stated that he was perplexed by the current top two OWGR golfers, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

He wrote:

"No Rahm or Scottie in the mix? What do base as their strengths."

Michael Kim answered him, saying he wanted to take Rahm and Scottie off the list, and wrote:

"I wanted to take Rahm and Scottie out just for fun. Kinda boring for me if you add those two."

Meanwhile, another suggested:

"Love this player. Others I would consider for each category. OTT: Rahm and Rory, Approach: JT, Around the greens: Kuchar, Putting: Taylor Montgomery and Denny McCarthy."

Another Twitter user opined:

"OTT: Scottie Scheffler, APP: Scottie Scheffler, ATG: Steve Stricker, PUTT: Cam Smith"

Michael Block finished 15th in the year's second major and quickly became everyone's favorite. He did not, however, make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

"Basically guy is a golf sicko"- Michael Kim on playing alongside Phil Mickelson

Despite their legal dispute, LIV Golf and PGA Tour players enjoyed each other's company at the PGA Championship. Michael Kim enjoyed watching Phil Mickelson play, despite the fact that he did not play in the major competition.

Mickelson and Michael Kim had a fantastic time playing together at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Remembering his game with the legendary golfer, Kim tweeted:

"Played with Phil during Covid farmers. What stood out was -After all these years he was still GRINDING out pars even when we were in 50th place. He was so into the round. Nobody was there, still gave fist pumps and his trademark tip of the cap when the three volunteers clapped for a good shot."

Kim went on to say:

"He loves to play golf. During off weeks, he plays constantly and will play you for whatever on the course. Had his coach on the bag and was constantly talking about the things he was feeling and what was working and not working. Basically guy is a golf sicko."

