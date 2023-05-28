“My dad raised me right” - Michael Block on embodying the spirit of the everyman

Michael Block witnessed the best week of his career at the 2023 PGA Championship. He finished 15th at Oak Hills and was awarded $288, 000 in prize money. He also received an exemption to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 46-year-old relished every moment at Oak Hills' star-studded field. However, four days of tiredness caught up with him, and he failed to make the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Michael Block remarked on his performance at the PGA Championship, saying as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I have no legs. The tee shots killed me, honestly, this week. I think I felt the wrath of the golf gods this week, which I get. I don't blame them for it because they gave me a lot of positive things last week.”

When asked how it felt to represent the spirit of the everyman, Block replied:

“I'm not trying to do anything, period. I'm just playing golf. That's what I know to do. If somebody says, ‘Hey, Michael,’ I have a problem not looking them [in the eye] and shaking their hand. I've got issues with it. If you want an autograph, I'll sign your autograph, and if you want a picture, I'll probably give you a picture too. My dad raised me right.”

However, after revealing his feelings from the previous two weeks, he got a bit emotional.

“I'm not going to let it all out until I get to my house and I'm sitting in the backyard— no, I can't talk about this stuff right now," Block said. "My black lab Messy, he's waiting for me. I haven't seen him in almost two weeks, and I can't wait to get home and throw the ball with him.”

Michael Block struggled with his game at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Block struggled with his game at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a stellar performance at the 2023 PGA Championship. He shot rounds of 81 and 74 and missed the expected cut of +1.

He finished last with a score of 155 and did not make the cut. On Thursday, May 25, he started the game with bogeys on the opening three holes. He finished with a score of 81 after seven bogeys, three double bogeys, and two birdies. Block missed the cut after making two birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys in the second round.

Michael Block spoke about his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge and said:

"If you play golf, you know exactly what just happened. So I don't really need to explain [my round] too much because, if you are a golfer, you've had the day I've had. You understand the facts of where the lies aren't good and the trees are in your way every time."

The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway in Fort Worth Texas from May 25 to 28. After three rounds of the tournament, Harry Hall topped the leaderboard alongside Adam Schenk.

Harris English settled at the second position followed by Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo. The final round of the event will take place on Sunday, May 28.

