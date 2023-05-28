Harry Hall and Adam Schenk tied for the lead at the Charles Schwab challenge tournament

Harry Hall and Adam Schenk topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge after the third round on Saturday, May 27. They finished with a score of under 10 to register a one-stroke lead over Harris English.

Hall secured 72 in the third round with two double bogeys and two birdies. He played a bogey-free round on Thursday and then made six birdies and two bogeys in the second round before registering a lead on Saturday.

Speaking about his game, Hall said:

"To be T1 after today is pretty cool, especially after that front nine. It goes to show how hard the course is, and I did a good job battling it back and getting those two birdies on the back nine."

Adam Schenk, on the other hand, sank four birdies and a bogey in the last round to finish with a score of 67. He was happy with his performance, saying:

"We just did a really good job managing everything today. It was one of those days where right where we were looking was right where I actually hit it. It doesn't happen very often, but it's nine when it does."

Schenk began the Charles Schwab Challenge with a bogey-free round on Thursday and then scored 67 on Friday. In the second round, he made five birdies and two bogeys before moving on to the third round, where he made four birdies and a bogey.

Harris English sits in third place followed by Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo who secured fourth place.

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is heading for the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28.

2023 Charles Schwab challenge leaderboard

Here is the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 leaderboard:

T1. Harry Hall

T1. Adam Schenk

3. Harris English

T4. Emiliano Grillo

T4. Justin Suh

T6. Byeong Hun An

T6. Viktor Hovland

T6. David Lipsky

T6. Kevin Streelman

T10. Brian Harman

T10. Ben Martin

T10. Andrew Putnam

T10. Aaron Rai

T10. Chad Ramey

T10. Scottie Scheffler

T16. Akshay Bhatia

T16. Sam Burns

T16. Austin Eckroat

T16. Ryan Fox

T16. Paul Haley II

T16. Max Homa

T16. Mark Hubbard

T16. Si Woo Kim

T16. Justin Rose

T25. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T25. Rickie Fowler

T25. Will Gordon

T25. Russell Henley

T25. Michael Kim

T25. Min Woo Kim

T25. Peter Malnati

T25. Andrew Novak

T33. Thomas Detry

T33. Luke Donald

T33. Tom Hoge

T33. Scott Piercy

T33. Patrick Rodgers

T33. Robby Shelton

T33. Alex Smalley

T33. J.J Spaun

T33. Sam Stevens

T42. Kramer Hickok

T42. Lee Hodges

T42. Collin Morikawa

T42. Austin Smotherman

T42. Sepp Straka

T42. Carson Young

T48. Joel Dahmen

T48. Ben Griffin

T48. Billy Horschel

T48. Stephan Jaeger

T48. Patton Kizzire

T48. Luke List

T48. Justin Lower

T48. Alex Noren

T48. Chez Reavie

T48. Brendon Todd

T48. Jimmy Walker

T59. Aaron Baddeley

T59. Nick Hardy

T59. Kurt Kitayama

T59. K.H.Lee

T59. Matthew NeSmith

T59. Vincent Norrman

65. Cody Gribble

T66. Cameron Champ

T66. Zechang Dou

68. Maverick McNealy

69. Beau Hossler

T70. Erik Compton

T70. Russell Knox

72. Matthias Schwab

