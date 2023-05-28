Harry Hall and Adam Schenk tied for the lead at the Charles Schwab challenge tournament

Harry Hall and Adam Schenk topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge after the third round on Saturday, May 27. They finished with a score of under 10 to register a one-stroke lead over Harris English.
Hall secured 72 in the third round with two double bogeys and two birdies. He played a bogey-free round on Thursday and then made six birdies and two bogeys in the second round before registering a lead on Saturday.
Speaking about his game, Hall said:
"To be T1 after today is pretty cool, especially after that front nine. It goes to show how hard the course is, and I did a good job battling it back and getting those two birdies on the back nine."
Adam Schenk, on the other hand, sank four birdies and a bogey in the last round to finish with a score of 67. He was happy with his performance, saying:
"We just did a really good job managing everything today. It was one of those days where right where we were looking was right where I actually hit it. It doesn't happen very often, but it's nine when it does."
Schenk began the Charles Schwab Challenge with a bogey-free round on Thursday and then scored 67 on Friday. In the second round, he made five birdies and two bogeys before moving on to the third round, where he made four birdies and a bogey.
Harris English sits in third place followed by Justin Suh and Emiliano Grillo who secured fourth place.
The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is heading for the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28.
2023 Charles Schwab challenge leaderboard
Here is the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 leaderboard:
- T1. Harry Hall
- T1. Adam Schenk
- 3. Harris English
- T4. Emiliano Grillo
- T4. Justin Suh
- T6. Byeong Hun An
- T6. Viktor Hovland
- T6. David Lipsky
- T6. Kevin Streelman
- T10. Brian Harman
- T10. Ben Martin
- T10. Andrew Putnam
- T10. Aaron Rai
- T10. Chad Ramey
- T10. Scottie Scheffler
- T16. Akshay Bhatia
- T16. Sam Burns
- T16. Austin Eckroat
- T16. Ryan Fox
- T16. Paul Haley II
- T16. Max Homa
- T16. Mark Hubbard
- T16. Si Woo Kim
- T16. Justin Rose
- T25. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T25. Rickie Fowler
- T25. Will Gordon
- T25. Russell Henley
- T25. Michael Kim
- T25. Min Woo Kim
- T25. Peter Malnati
- T25. Andrew Novak
- T33. Thomas Detry
- T33. Luke Donald
- T33. Tom Hoge
- T33. Scott Piercy
- T33. Patrick Rodgers
- T33. Robby Shelton
- T33. Alex Smalley
- T33. J.J Spaun
- T33. Sam Stevens
- T42. Kramer Hickok
- T42. Lee Hodges
- T42. Collin Morikawa
- T42. Austin Smotherman
- T42. Sepp Straka
- T42. Carson Young
- T48. Joel Dahmen
- T48. Ben Griffin
- T48. Billy Horschel
- T48. Stephan Jaeger
- T48. Patton Kizzire
- T48. Luke List
- T48. Justin Lower
- T48. Alex Noren
- T48. Chez Reavie
- T48. Brendon Todd
- T48. Jimmy Walker
- T59. Aaron Baddeley
- T59. Nick Hardy
- T59. Kurt Kitayama
- T59. K.H.Lee
- T59. Matthew NeSmith
- T59. Vincent Norrman
- 65. Cody Gribble
- T66. Cameron Champ
- T66. Zechang Dou
- 68. Maverick McNealy
- 69. Beau Hossler
- T70. Erik Compton
- T70. Russell Knox
- 72. Matthias Schwab