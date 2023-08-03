What will players qualifying for the FedExCup get? Exploring various playoffs ranks’ perks

FedExCup field is now cut short to 70, unlike last year when the top 125 players in the standings earned an opportunity to compete in the playoffs. The small field will help the players to earn more benefits and money from the playoffs.

The PGA Tour is heading for the conclusion of the regular season, with the last event, the Wyndham Championship, scheduled to take place from August 3 to August 7. The final qualification list for the FedExCup will be announced after the Wyndham Championship.

The top 70 golfers in the standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the top 50 will advance to the BMW Championship. The final 30 golfers after BMW Championship will secure their position at the TOUR Championship, after which the winner of the FedExCup will be determined.

2022 TOUR Championship winner Rory McIlroy (Image via Getty)

The top 70 in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship will be guaranteed to retain the top-125 places in the standings for the next season. They will also secure a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship field and an exemption for all the PGA Tour full-field events.

The players who failed to qualify for the BMW Championship (Nos. 50–70) will carry their points for the regular PGA Tour season and into the FedExCup Fall. The top 10 players here can earn an exemption to compete in the two designated events of the following season.

The golfers, who make it to the BMW Championship (top 50), will secure a spot in all the designated events for the next season. The top 30, who will make it to the TOUR Championship, will be blessed with an opportunity to win the FedEx Cup. They will also earn an invitation to the 2024 Masters.

The winner of the FedExCup will receive a five-year PGA Tour exemption along with $18 million in prize money. The second-place holder will earn $6.5 million, and everyone who plays at the TOUR Championship will at least make $500,000.

FedExCup standings

Here are the current (August 3) FedExCup Standings:

1 Jon Rahm

2 Scottie Scheffler

3 Rory McIlroy

4 Max Homa

5 Wyndham Clark

6 Si Woo Kim

7 Brian Harman

8 Viktor Hovland

9 Sam Burns

10 Keegan Bradley

11 Rickie Fowler

12 Adam Schenk

13 Denny McCarthy

14 Chris Kirk

15 Taylor Moore

16 Tony Finau

17 Russell Henley

18 Sungjae Im

19 Jason Day

20 Nick Taylor

21 Patrick Cantlay

22 Adam Svensson

23 Tom Kim

24 Patrick Rodgers

25 Sepp Straka

26 Adam Hadwin

27 Xander Schauffele

28 Eric Cole

29 Brendon Todd

30 Harris English

31 Mackenzie Hughes

32 Andrew Putnam

33 Tyrrell Hatton

34 Alex Smalley

35 Nick Hardy

36 J.T. Poston

37 Thomas Detry

38 Byeong Hun An

39 Emiliano Grillo

40 Davis Riley

41 Brandon Wu

42 Collin Morika

43 Hideki Matsuyama

44 Kurt Kitayama

45 Mark Hubbard

46 Tommy Fleetwood

47 Matt Kuchar

48 Sam Stevens

49 Aaron Rai

50 Sam Ryder

51 Beau Hossler

52 Stephan Jaeger

53 Matt NeSmith

54 Seamus Power

55 Vincent Norrman

56 J.J. Spaun

57 Ben Griffin

58 Cam Davis

59 Corey Conners

60 Jordan Spieth

61 Austin Eckroat

62 Ben Taylor

63 Justin Rose

64 Garrick Higgo

65 K.H. Lee

66 Sahith Theegala

67 David Lingmerth

68 Davis Thompson

69 Shane Lowry

70 Lee Hodges