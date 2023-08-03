What will players qualifying for the FedExCup get? Exploring various playoffs ranks’ perks

FedExCup field is now cut short to 70, unlike last year when the top 125 players in the standings earned an opportunity to compete in the playoffs. The small field will help the players to earn more benefits and money from the playoffs.
The PGA Tour is heading for the conclusion of the regular season, with the last event, the Wyndham Championship, scheduled to take place from August 3 to August 7. The final qualification list for the FedExCup will be announced after the Wyndham Championship.
The top 70 golfers in the standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the top 50 will advance to the BMW Championship. The final 30 golfers after BMW Championship will secure their position at the TOUR Championship, after which the winner of the FedExCup will be determined.
The top 70 in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship will be guaranteed to retain the top-125 places in the standings for the next season. They will also secure a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship field and an exemption for all the PGA Tour full-field events.
The players who failed to qualify for the BMW Championship (Nos. 50–70) will carry their points for the regular PGA Tour season and into the FedExCup Fall. The top 10 players here can earn an exemption to compete in the two designated events of the following season.
The golfers, who make it to the BMW Championship (top 50), will secure a spot in all the designated events for the next season. The top 30, who will make it to the TOUR Championship, will be blessed with an opportunity to win the FedEx Cup. They will also earn an invitation to the 2024 Masters.
The winner of the FedExCup will receive a five-year PGA Tour exemption along with $18 million in prize money. The second-place holder will earn $6.5 million, and everyone who plays at the TOUR Championship will at least make $500,000.
FedExCup standings
Here are the current (August 3) FedExCup Standings:
- 1 Jon Rahm
- 2 Scottie Scheffler
- 3 Rory McIlroy
- 4 Max Homa
- 5 Wyndham Clark
- 6 Si Woo Kim
- 7 Brian Harman
- 8 Viktor Hovland
- 9 Sam Burns
- 10 Keegan Bradley
- 11 Rickie Fowler
- 12 Adam Schenk
- 13 Denny McCarthy
- 14 Chris Kirk
- 15 Taylor Moore
- 16 Tony Finau
- 17 Russell Henley
- 18 Sungjae Im
- 19 Jason Day
- 20 Nick Taylor
- 21 Patrick Cantlay
- 22 Adam Svensson
- 23 Tom Kim
- 24 Patrick Rodgers
- 25 Sepp Straka
- 26 Adam Hadwin
- 27 Xander Schauffele
- 28 Eric Cole
- 29 Brendon Todd
- 30 Harris English
- 31 Mackenzie Hughes
- 32 Andrew Putnam
- 33 Tyrrell Hatton
- 34 Alex Smalley
- 35 Nick Hardy
- 36 J.T. Poston
- 37 Thomas Detry
- 38 Byeong Hun An
- 39 Emiliano Grillo
- 40 Davis Riley
- 41 Brandon Wu
- 42 Collin Morika
- 43 Hideki Matsuyama
- 44 Kurt Kitayama
- 45 Mark Hubbard
- 46 Tommy Fleetwood
- 47 Matt Kuchar
- 48 Sam Stevens
- 49 Aaron Rai
- 50 Sam Ryder
- 51 Beau Hossler
- 52 Stephan Jaeger
- 53 Matt NeSmith
- 54 Seamus Power
- 55 Vincent Norrman
- 56 J.J. Spaun
- 57 Ben Griffin
- 58 Cam Davis
- 59 Corey Conners
- 60 Jordan Spieth
- 61 Austin Eckroat
- 62 Ben Taylor
- 63 Justin Rose
- 64 Garrick Higgo
- 65 K.H. Lee
- 66 Sahith Theegala
- 67 David Lingmerth
- 68 Davis Thompson
- 69 Shane Lowry
- 70 Lee Hodges