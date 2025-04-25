Bryson DeChambeau driving over 400 yards draws a reaction from ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son

Bryson DeChambeau achieved a 407-yard drive during a practice session ahead of LIV Golf Mexico City. His remarkable drive drew attention from former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr.

In the clip posted by Crushers GC on X, ahead of the drive, DeChambeau talked about aiming for 198 mph ball speed and 2000 RPM spin and targeting around 200 ball speed to see if he could gain an extra 10 yards. After crushing the drive, he said,

"Yeah, there we go. Told you. That's 2500 spin. Imagine if I had 2000 spin."

He achieved it with 198 mph and 2504 rpm spin speed. Phil Mickelson, who himself scored a 362-yard drive at the practice, remarked:

"I thought, I was wondering if you can get to 400."

Responding to him, DeChambeau said:

"Yeah, I got 400. You have to have the launch high enough though, above 15 for it to work."

Norman Jr. acknowledged the feat by commenting on the post,

"407 💪"

The 2024 US Open champion's longest drive came at "The Match" exhibition at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana in 2021. He hit an unbelievable 480-yard drive on the par-5, 777-yard eighth hole, as per Golf Monthly.

The longest drive ever recorded in the game is by 64-year-old Mike Austin during a US Senior National Open Qualifier. He achieved a 515-yard drive and registered his name in the Guinness World Record.

The LIV Golf Mexico City will be played from Friday, April 25, to Sunday, April 27, at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico. Bryson DeChambeau will tee off alongside Phil Mickelson and Martin Kaymer in the first round at 3:15 p.m. ET on Friday.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance in 2025

Bryson DeChambeau has had a decent start to the 2025 season. In five starts on LIV Golf, he has had three top-10 finishes and five top-20 finishes. He's currently positioned 15th in the LIV Golf's season standings.

DeChambeau's best performances include a fifth-place finish at LIV Golf Miami and a T6 finish at LIV Golf Riyadh. His other notable finishes include a T10 at LIV Golf Singapore and a T18 at Adelaide.

He also registered his second top-10 finish at Augusta National Golf Course in his ninth start at the Masters. He tied for fifth at the major, achieving his best finish at the tournament. Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performances in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh : T6 (69-66-68, 203, -13)

: T6 (69-66-68, 203, -13) LIV Golf Adelaide : T18 (68-73-71, 212, -4)

: T18 (68-73-71, 212, -4) LIV Golf Hong Kong : T20 (66-67-70, 203, -7)

: T20 (66-67-70, 203, -7) LIV Golf Singapore : T10 (74-65-67, 206, -7)

: T10 (74-65-67, 206, -7) LIV Golf Miami: 5 (69-70-75, 214, -2)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: T5 (69-68-69-75, 281, -7)

