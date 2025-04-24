Phil Mickelson flexes 'hitting bombs' ahead of LIV Golf Mexico City

Phil Mickelson will return to Club de Golf Chapultepec this week for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City. The LIV event will be held from Friday, April 25, to Sunday, April 27.

The six-time major winner secured a memorable victory at the course in the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship. Back then, he ended his nearly five-year winless streak by defeating Justin Thomas in the playoffs with a par on the first extra hole. Announcing his arrival, he shared a short clip and wrote on X:

"I'm in Mexico City, HITTING BOMBS!! If you're in doubt, check this out! #hyflyers #forwellness"

In the clip, Phil Mickelson said that the venue is "fun yet challenging." He said:

"It's fun because the ball goes a long ways.It's challenging because trying to control your irons and get your distance control is very difficult. That'll be the biggest challenge this week, but you can hit bombs. Bombs up here."

Mickelson ended the clip by demonstrating his 362-yard carry, showcasing his power off the tee.

Mickelson has a splendid start to the 2025 season. In four starts, he has a top-5 finish and two top-10 finishes. For context, he has had only one top-10 finish in both 2023 and 2024.

Let's take a look at Phil Mickelson's performance in the 2025 LIV Tournaments:

LIV Golf Adelaide : T23 (214, -2)

: T23 (214, -2) LIV Golf Hong Kong : 3 (196, -14)

: 3 (196, -14) LIV Golf Singapore : T19 (209, -4)

: T19 (209, -4) LIV Golf Miami: 6 (215, -1)

Phil Mickelson "disappointed" with his performance at the Masters 2025

Phil Mickelson made his 32nd start at the Masters this year. However, he failed to make it to the weekend, missing the cut for the fourth time at the Major championship. Assessing his week at the Masters, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"I had a lot of fun. I wish I played better. I thought it was great. I thought that it was challenging with the wind today, but the greens were more receptive. I think they put some water on it knowing that. I thought it was playing, fun, great challenge, hard. It's the Masters; I love everything about it."

Talking about his performance, he said:

"Yeah, I've been playing good golf this year, and so I'm disappointed with my score this week. But I've been playing some good golf. I'll get back at it here soon."

Mickelson further said that the Augusta was a strong opportunity for him to contend, possibly even win. He said that he believed his game was good enough to be in the mix, but he was disappointed not to score well and capitalize on the chance.

Let's take a look at Phil Mickelson's performances at the Masters:

1991: T46 (290, +2)

1993: T34 (291, +3)

1995: T7 (280, -8)

1996: 3 (282, -6)

1997: Missed Cut (150, +6)

1998: T12 (286, -2)

1999: T6 (285, -3)

2000: T7 (286, -2)

2001: 3 (275, -13)

2002: 3 (280, -8)

2003: 3 (283, -5)

2004: 1 (279, -9)

2005: 10 (285, -3)

2006: 1 (281, -7)

2007: T24 (299, +11)

2008: T5 (286, -2)

2009: 5 (279, -9)

2010: 1 (272, -16)

2011: T27 (287, -1)

2012: T3 (280, -8)

2013: T54 (297, +9)

2014: Missed Cut (149, +5)

2015: T2 (274, -14)

2016: Missed Cut (151, +7)

2017: T22 (290, +2)

2018: T36 (290, +2)

2019: T18 (282, -6)

2020: T55 (291, +3)

2021: T21 (288, E)

2023: T2 (280, -8)

2024: T43 (296, +8)

2025: Missed Cut (149, +5)

