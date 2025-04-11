Bryson DeChambeau drops 4-word message to 2.4M IG followers after strong Masters start

Bryson DeChambeau had a strong start at Augusta National Golf Club in the 2025 Masters tournament. The first round of the 89th edition of the tournament concluded on Thursday, April 10.

Ad

DeChambeau posted a score of 3-under 69 and is currently tied for fifth with Tyrrell Hatton. In an Instagram story shared on Thursday, the LIV Golfer, who has 2.4 million IG followers, shared a picture of himself on the green from the first round. He shared a confident four-word message:

"Let’s keep it rolling."

In a follow-up story, he shared his official tee time of 10:15 AM EDT in the second round of Augusta. He will tee alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry.

Ad

Trending

Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram Story

Talking about his round, he said in the post-round press conference (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"It's a great start. Anytime you're under par at the Masters, it's an honor to be there, give myself a good chance going into the weekend. Tomorrow is going to be another great test, and hopefully I can set myself up on Saturday and give myself a chance on Sunday."

DeChambeau led the field in driving distance by 15 yards. He said his main goal is to remain in contention on Sunday, but admitted hitting it far is fun too.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau says "equipment" and a more "patient" mindset have improved performances at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau had a strong start last year as well. In 2024, he scored 7-under 65 in the first round and was atop the leaderboard. He eventually tied for sixth at the tournament. This year, he is tied for fifth after his first round 3-under 69 performance.

Ad

Before 2024, DeChambeau had struggled at the course and had only one top-25 finish in his first seven starts. In the pre-tournament press conference, he was asked if there's anything he's figured out now that he wasn't doing as well in past Masters, given his strong starts two years in a row. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I've got equipment that works a lot more than what I used to have, and I feel like now I'm in a place that -- I'm in a mindset, more of a mindset where I feel a lot more patient. I think that pays dividends out here when it's a really windy day or even a perfect day.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau comes to the Masters 2025 after a T5 finish at LIV Golf Miami. He has had a decent start in the 2025 season. He has three top-10 finishes in five starts on LIV Golf and is positioned 15th in the season standings.

Here's a look at his performances at Augusta National in past years:

2016: T21 (293, +5)

2018: T38 (291, +3)

2019: T29 (284, −4)

2020: T34 (286, −2)

2021: T46 (293, +5)

2022: Missed Cut (156, +12)

2023: Missed Cut (148, +4)

2024: T6 (286, −2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More