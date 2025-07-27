Bryson DeChambeau dubs his next Break 50 as his ‘best’ whilst revealing special guest

Bryson DeChambeau has called his next Break 50 episode the best one so far. In a recent Instagram post, shared by LIV Golf League, he’s teaming up with actor Adam Sandler, who joins the show fresh off the release of Happy Gilmore 2.In the teaser posted on Instagram by the LIV Golf league on July 27, DeChambeau appears alongside Sandler. The two are seen smiling in the picture featuring DeChambeau's X post, which reads:“My best Break 50 ever, dropping tomorrow.”The caption of the post reads:&quot;@brysondechambeau's next Break 50 is going to be a fun one 👀🍿#LIVGolf&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBreak 50 is Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube series where he plays a two-man scramble with a guest. They tee off from forward tees and try to shoot under 50 over 18 holes. The show is shot like a vlog, with golf, commentary, and interviews all happening during the round. Bryson has played episodes with Donald Trump, Tom Brady, John Daly, and Paige Spiranac. The series has millions of views and became one of YouTube’s most popular golf shows in 2024.Adam Sandler is best known in the golf world for his role in Happy Gilmore, a 1996 comedy where he played a hockey player who turns into a long-drive golf star. The movie became a cult favorite, especially among golf fans. In 2025, Netflix released Happy Gilmore 2, nearly 30 years after the original.In the sequel, Sandler returns as Happy, now older and trying to help his daughter pay for ballet school. The film features cameos from real golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, John Daly, and Jordan Spieth. Football player Travis Kelce and singer Bad Bunny also appear in the film. DeChambeau is in season two of Break 50. Sandler is promoting Happy Gilmore 2.Bryson DeChambeau tees off with Adam Sandler to celebrate Happy Gilmore 2 release on NetflixLIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau recently had a fun day out on the course with actor Adam Sandler to celebrate the release of Happy Gilmore 2. The movie was released on Netflix on July 25, 2025, as a follow-up to the original 1996 sports comedy.After the film's release, DeChambeau shared a video of himself playing a round of golf with Sandler. In the clip, the Hollywood star, worth around $440 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), showed him how to do the famous 'Happy Gilmore swing.' It’s a funny and fast-paced swing that looks more like a slap shot in hockey than a regular golf swing.DeChambeau captioned the video:“The most electric round of golf of my life. Side note: Go check out Happy Gilmore 2 on @Netflix 🔥”He also posted a photo of himself at the movie’s premiere event and added a poll asking fans if they had watched the movie. Most of them responded “Yes.”The first Happy Gilmore movie tells the story of a failed hockey player who finds success in golf with his unconventional swing and eccentric behavior. The sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, takes place years later and shows how Happy’s life has changed after leaving the sport.