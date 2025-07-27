Bryson DeChambeau plays 'most electric' round with help from $440M 'Happy Gilmore' star

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau was featured in the recently released sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. Following the movie’s release he shared a video of himself playing a round of golf with the lead actor, Adam Sandler.During the round, Sandler, who is worth $440 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, showed DeChambeau how to achieve the popular Happy Gilmore swing. The swing involves a quick running or walking approach that appears almost slap-shot style.In the post’s caption, Bryson DeChambeau wrote,“The most electric round of golf of my life. Side note: Go check out Happy Gilmore 2 on @Netflix 🔥” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe LIV Golf star also posted a picture of himself at the movie premier. He shared a poll asking his followers if they have watched the sports comedy, and majority of them clicked “Yes.”Image via DeChambeau’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@brysondechambeauReleased in 1996, the original movie followed the life of Happy, an aspiring hockey player who tries his hand at golf and achieves widespread success in the game. The sequel, released on July 25, shows how much the lead character’s life has changed since retiring from golf after a successful career.Besides Bryson DeChambeau, several other notable golf stars were also featured in Happy Gilmore 2. Some of them include World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy, and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.Bryson DeChambeau attempts to break a North Texas golf course record in one attemptBryson DeChambeau is not only an accomplished pro golfer, but also a YouTuber who boasts over two million subscribers on his channel. He joined the platform in 2012 and has since, amassed over 373 million views in all his videos.Earlier this year, the two-time major champion began a Course Record series, where he attempts to break the course record in random public golf courses. In his most recent video, he visited Prairie Lake Golf Course in North Texas.DeChambeau embarked on the quest to break Praire Lake Golf Course's record of 61, which was set just last month by a local college golfer, Ryan Warneke. When speaking on the feat ahead of him, the nine-time PGA Tour winner admitted that the course was “no walk in the park.” He also said that he needed to bring his “A-game” to the challenge.Bryson DeChambeau shot seven birdies and one bogey across 18 holes. Although he put up a good fight, he scored 6-under 71 and was unable to break the course record.Scorecard from DeChambeau’s round at Prairie Lake Golf Course _ Image Source: Youtube/@Bryson DeChambeauNotably, DeChambeau has posted six other videos in the Course Record series. So far, he has tied the record at three courses and has broken the record at one.