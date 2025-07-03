Bryson DeChambeau dubs Phil Mickelson’s shot from new video as one of the ‘greatest’ shots he has ever seen

Bryson DeChambeau reacted to fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson's impressive shot at the Virginia event last month. The six-time major winner caught attention in the final round of the Saudi league event, held on June 8.

Playing on the par-4 17th hole at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Mickelson made a jaw-dropping birdie from a bunker. On Wednesday, July 2, LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC shared the Saudi league player’s reaction to the Mickelson shot on its Instagram account.

DeChambeau was highly impressed with the former Masters winner's shot and said,

"One of the greatest shots I've ever seen! It was so sick."

Phil Mickelson had an amazing outing at the LIV Golf Virginia event. He started the campaign at the tournament with an opening round of 4-under, followed by a second round of 3-under. He was phenomenal in the final round, and after carding 6-under, he settled in a tie for fourth place.

Bryson DeChambeau also competed in the tournament. He started the game with an opening round of 5-under, followed by the next round of 2-under and a final round of 6-under for a total of 13-under to settle in a T4 position.

Phil Mickelson reflected on his impressive shot at LIV Golf Virginia

Phil Mickelson of HighFlyers GC tees off at the 17th hole on day three of LIV Golf Virginia at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Image Source: Getty)

The HyFlyers GC captain opened up about his impressive shot at the LIV Golf Virginia event in the post-round press conference on June 8. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"That was one of my better ones. It was one of my better ones. I don't know what to say because I have to aim so far left because I'm hooking it over my shoulder and trying to guess how much it's going to hook is the challenge. But it wasn't hard stopping it.

"It was hard guessing how much it was going to hook because it was soft greens and I had such an uphill lie, the ball was going to go high, but just judging how much the ball was going to come over my shoulder, that was the challenge. Even I was a little bit surprised," he added.

After the LIV Golf Virginia event, Mickelson competed at the U.S. Open but struggled with his game and missed the cut after two rounds.

However, this season on LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson has been impressive with his game. He started the campaign at the Adelaide event with a T23 finish and then recorded a solo third-place finish at the Hong Kong event.

Mickelson had three finishes in the top 10 in the Saudi league so far, with the other two coming at Miami, where he finished sixth, and T4 at Virginia. He last played at the LIV Golf Dallas event and settled in 49th place.

