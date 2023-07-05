Bryson DeChambeau and ex-caddie to reunite at LIV Golf London post their split in 2021

Bryson DeChambeau will be reunited with his old caddie Tim Tucker for the 2023 LIV Golf London event.

The duo will be back together after almost two years. They split up in 2021 when Tim Tucker quit the night before the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, where DeChambeau was defending his title.

Tucker and Bryson DeChambeau have had quite a long history together. DeChambeau won the 2020 US Open while Tucker was caddying for him. Along with that, DeChambeau has also taken all seven other PGA Tour victories with Tucker on the bag.

The split came as a big shock to many and the reason for leaving led to much speculation. However, the two did not have a falling out and left on good terms. Now, Tim Tucker is returning to caddy it up for DeChambeau because DeChambeau's current caddie, Greg Bodine, is attending to a personal matter this week.

Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport Tim Tucker back on the bag for Bryson DeChambeau for this week’s LIV London event, as @NoLayingUp reported, but it’s just a one-week deal. Tucker will be back on the bag for Kurt Kitayama at the Scottish Open and moving forward. Tim Tucker back on the bag for Bryson DeChambeau for this week’s LIV London event, as @NoLayingUp reported, but it’s just a one-week deal. Tucker will be back on the bag for Kurt Kitayama at the Scottish Open and moving forward. https://t.co/blfPEfGQhT

The arrangement with Tucker and Bryson DeChambeau will last only for a few weeks. After caddying with him in London, Tucker will be back on the bag for Kurt Kitayama at the Open Championship while Bodine will caddy for DeChambeau.

DeChambeau has had quite a good record at this year's majors so far, finishing T4 at the PGA Championship and T20 at the US Open.

The story behind Bryson DeChambeau and Tim Tucker's falling out

DeChambeau had been through several caddies including Tucker early in his career. However, Tucker and DeChambeau stuck together till 2021 after joining hands in 2018.

After Tucker split with DeChambeau in the middle of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Weekend, Ben Schomin, Cobra-Puma’s director of tour operations stepped in to caddie for the American. However, the weekend went downhill for the golfer, who did not make the cut for the event.

Talking about why the golfer-caddie pair split up, Tim Tucker said via Golf Week:

“We were really tired. The season; the tour schedule was grinding on us, grinding on me. I knew I was working on this business on the side; we’ve had a very intense relationship where he works a lot of hours. It was a little bit of me not being 100 percent healthy and happy… we made the best decision for the both of us.”

