"Imagine not showing this on tv" - Fans go off at PGA Tour for not airing Rickie Fowler's Rocket Mortgage Classic win

Rickie Fowler claimed his first PGA Tour title in over four years as he prevailed at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, July 2. However, many fans could not witness the moment on live TV.

Fowler won his sixth PGA Tour event and first since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix by beating Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in the playoff.

CBS didn't live telecast the end of the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and instead decided to stream the event on the app and website. In the meantime, TV was broadcasting a rodeo and a PGA Tour Special. Although Golf Channel was showing the final round of the Detroit event, it was behind the live event.

Fowler is quite popular among fans, and fans couldn't take it that his winning moment wasn't broadcast on TV. This resulted in the anger of the fans on social media, and they were not shy about expressing their displeasure with what had happened.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Imagine not showing this on tv"

"Thanks for showing it LIVE @PGATOUR! I mean, can you imagine missing this spectacular moment as it happened? Oh wait..., we all saw replays. Nevermind. As you were. 🤡🤦🏻‍♂️"

"Would have loved to see it"

"Great Coverage. So nice of @CBSSports to carry this live"

"Some of the worst coverage I’ve witnessed…"

"What an absolute embarrassment not being able to watch this"

BT @BThomas1236 @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic What an absolute embarrassment not being able to watch this @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic What an absolute embarrassment not being able to watch this

Cannot believe we could not watch this live.

"good thing it was televised..."

"So, now I don’t need to watch him tee off on #9, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14, #15, #16, #17, and #18."

"PGA Tour just spoiled their delayed broadcast….."

"Pathetic, air it on TV. This is why people say this game is dying and that the tour is bad"

Alec Mendes @TheLegendMendes @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic Pathetic, air it on TV. This is why people say this game is dying and that the tour is bad. @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic Pathetic, air it on TV. This is why people say this game is dying and that the tour is bad.

"3 man playoff with one of the most popular players in the world and I’m listening to it on xm. What a joke congrats @RickieFowler damn you pga!"

jonny5l @onlyleone @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic 3 man playoff with one of the most popular players in the world and I’m listening to it on xm. What a joke congrats @RickieFowler damn you pga! @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic 3 man playoff with one of the most popular players in the world and I’m listening to it on xm. What a joke congrats @RickieFowler damn you pga!

"Cbssports app in case anyone was interested was just as bad as live tv... nothing but commercials and then 5 minutes of golf in between"

TJK Cards LLC @timknoll_1976 @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic Cbssports app in case anyone was interested was just as bad as live tv... nothing but commercials and then 5 minutes of golf in between @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic Cbssports app in case anyone was interested was just as bad as live tv... nothing but commercials and then 5 minutes of golf in between

"I sure wish I could have watched it. Extremely disappointing to be unable to watch until well past the finish. No one wants to watch sports on a 3 hour delay."

Brian Snyder @Sniper_Dawg @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic I sure wish I could have watched it. Extremely disappointing to be unable to watch until well past the finish. No one wants to watch sports on a 3 hour delay. @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic I sure wish I could have watched it. Extremely disappointing to be unable to watch until well past the finish. No one wants to watch sports on a 3 hour delay.

"Wtf!! Why wasn't this round LIVE on tv?? And the PGA has the audacity to make fun of LIV broadcasting on The CW. Shameful we couldn't watch his comeback and WIN live 😡😩"

Denise Wierck @DeniseWierck @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic Wtf!! Why wasn't this round LIVE on tv?? And the PGA has the audacity to make fun of LIV broadcasting on The CW. Shameful we couldn't watch his comeback and WIN live @PGATOUR @RickieFowler @RocketClassic Wtf!! Why wasn't this round LIVE on tv?? And the PGA has the audacity to make fun of LIV broadcasting on The CW. Shameful we couldn't watch his comeback and WIN live 😡😩

"It’s hard to really put it all into words." Rickie Fowler ends four-year drought on PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler started this year as World No. 103 and was on the verge of losing his PGA Tour card. However, since then, he has turned it around in his favor and has been in incredible form this year.

Although Fowler hadn't won a title prior to the last week, he was consistent throughout the season and several times came close to ending the four-year drought. However, all the waiting came to an end on Sunday, July 2, when he made a birdie on an extra hole, beating Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa to claim the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

When asked about his feelings after the win, Fowler said it wasn't easy to put them into words.

He said:

"It’s hard to really put it all into words. Obviously, a lot of good stuff this year; I've been playing some really good golf. I knew it was just a matter of time with how I’ve been playing. I’ve had a couple tough weekends where I’ve had a chance. The U.S. Open didn’t get it done."

Fowler added that the time that he got to spend with his daughter and wife was more important than anything. He continued:

"Winning is great, but there’s a lot more to life than that."

The 34-year-old golfer has now jumped to World No. 23 in the latest OWGR update.

Poll : 0 votes