Bryson DeChambeau Goes Against the Odds and Picks Philadelphia Eagles to Win Super Bowl 2025

Bryson DeChambeau commented on the upcoming game between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles. These two teams are all set for the Super Bowl LIX showdown in New Orleans.

This game holds weight with the Chiefs aiming to create history as the first team to secure three consecutive super bowl victories. On the other hand, the Eagles are determined to turn the tables after losing in their last Superbowl meeting against the Chiefs.

With the Chiefs holding high odds to win against the Eagles, Golf star Bryson DeChambeau has picked the Eagles while guessing the winning team. During the LIV Golf Riyadh tournament, the players were asked to guess the team among these two, which might take the trophy home.

LIV Golf shared a clip asking multiple players about their predictions on X. After sharing it on February 9, at 8:31 PM, the post was viewed by 14k people in no time. DeChambeu's comments, among other things, are attracting attention for obvious reasons.

"I think the Eagles are going to do it," DeChambeau said.

The game will be played at the Asesars Superdome, one of the NFL's oldest venues. Adding to the excitement, pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau has backed the Eagles to claim victory. The golf star made his prediction siding with Philadelphia in their quest to dethrone Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau just finished at the LIV Golf Riyadh event but could not achieve the win. However, he was among one of the few big names who appeared at the international series event in India.

Bryson DeChambeau praised India's golf potential after international series event

Bryson DeChambeau praised India's golf after competing in the Asian tour's international series in New Delhi. Speaking to the media (including SportsKeeda), DeChambeau expressed optimism about golf's growth in India. On February 2 after finishing his final round at the DLF golf and country club the Crushers GC said:

"I'm telling you. India is ready for golf to explode. I see it, I believe it, Baan's (Anirban Lahiri) been talking about it. It's now the truth and hopefully, I'm able to help, we are able to help, the crushers and all of LIV is able to help and inspire the younger generation," he said.

The international series marked its first event in India, featuring 13 LIV golf players including Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Nieman, and DeChambeau. The event offered a $2 million prize money, with Ollie Schniederjans emerging as the champion at 10-under par. Dechambeau finished runner-up at 6-under, finishing his final round with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole.

