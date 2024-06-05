Bryson DeChambeau jokes about his private jet almost crashing on his social media

Bryson DeChambeau is heading for the LIV Golf Houston event, and he has taken his humour along with him. DeChambeau will be playing at the event this weekend in preparation for the 2024 US Open, the third Major of the year.

While going to Houston, DeChambeau took his very own private jet. After reaching the location safe and sound, he put up a humourous message on his Snapchat, saying that his jet 'almost went down.'

"We almost went down," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Bryson DeChambeau's Snapchat story (Snapchat/@brysongolfs)

DeChambeau landed safely and also took part in the press conference that took place ahead of the beginning of the event. He is one of the crowd favorites heading into the 2024 US Open, which will be held from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst.

Speaking about the course that he will be playing at next week, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"It's a special golf course and a golf course that I went out and actually played it, played like three or four holes. I went to see the USGA and talk to them for a little bit and had a great time out there. It was an awesome test of golf. I know it's not the conditions that we'll be presented next week, but certainly got to see the golf course, the way it looks, the way it feels, the way the greens kind of roll, the slopes that are there."

DeChambeau will join the likes of Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson as one of the few LIV Golfers participating in the third Major of the year.

Tee times and pairings for LIV Golf Houston explored, ft. Bryson DeChambeau

Following are the pairings for the 2024 LIV Golf Houston event, with the shotgun start time of 12:15 PM EST. Each group will tee off five minutes after the previous group.

Hole 1:

Brooks Koepka Patrick Reed Richard Bland

Hole 2:

Bryson DeChambeau Cameron Smith Joaquin Niemann

Hole 3:

Dean Burmester Jon Rahm Dustin Johnson

Hole 4:

Anthony Kim Phil Mickelson Paul Casey

Hole 5:

Carlos Ortiz Ian Poulter Matt Jones

Hole 6:

Henrik Stenson Bubba Watson Charl Schwartzel

Hole 7:

Jason Kokrak Harold Varner III Thomas Pieters

Hole 8:

Sebastian Muñoz Lucas Herbert Caleb Surratt

Hole 9:

Cameron Tringale Branden Grace Scott Vincent

Hole 10:

John Catlin Jinichiro Kozuma Kieran Vincent

Hole 11:

Danny Lee Lee Westwood Pat Perez

Hole 12:

Sam Horsfield Hudson Swafford David Puig

Hole 13:

Anirban Lahiri Eugenio Chacarra Andy Ogletree

Hole 14:

Graeme McDowell Mito Pereira Martin Kaymer

Hole 15:

Kalle Samooja Kevin Na Peter Uihlein

Hole 16:

Brendan Steele Matthew Wolff Adrian Meronk

Hole 17:

Marc Leishman Talor Gooch Abraham Ancer

Hole 18:

Sergio Garcia Louis Oosthuizen Tyrrell Hatton

The tournament will kick off on June 7 at the Golf Club of Houston.