Bryson DeChambeau lauds ‘one of the best competitive boxing matches’ ahead of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

Bryson DeChambeau opened up about one of the best boxing matches he has witnessed before the exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The match between Tyson and Paul has been in the headlines. Meanwhile, the American golfer talked about the best match he has witnessed in his life.

DeChambeau recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write about the biggest women’s boxing match held between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. They fought in a match held back in 2022 at Madison Square Garden. Taylor won the match by split decision.

Recently, Bryson DeChambeau lauded the match in his X post. He wrote:

"Serrano vs Taylor was one of the best competitive boxing matches I’ve ever seen."

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau is pretty active on his social media. He often shares about his day-to-day life and also posts golf content on the platform. He is also very active on YouTube and other social media platforms. Notably, he is also gearing up for an exclusive made-for-TV event.

Bryson DeChambeau to face PGA Tour rivals

In one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year in golf, Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up to compete against PGA Tour rivals. LIV Golf and the Tour had fought a legal battle before they finally decided to sign a framework agreement in June 2023. However, their agreement has still been a topic of discussion.

Amidst the merger talks, the top-ranked PGA Tour players are scheduled to face the top-ranked LIV Golf players. In an exclusive made-for-TV match, Bryson DeChambeau will team up with Brooks Koepka to take on PGA Tour rivals Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. The tournament is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Las Vegas.

Last month, DeChambeau shared the details of the tournament on his X account. He wrote:

"It’s official, Brooks and I will be taking on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlory in a 18 hole match on December 17th. This is going to be one for the ages!"

Rory McIlroy also opened up about the anticipated tournament and said (via ESPN):

"I wouldn't say it's meant to send a message. It's more we wanted to do something that, I guess, all golf fans could get excited about. You've got the best player in the world. You've got two guys in Bryson and Brooks that have won majors in the last two years. I haven't done what those guys have done the last couple years, but I've definitely been, I feel, one of the best players in the world."

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau has been having some time off away from the greens since the completion of the 2024 LIV Golf season in September. Fans are anxiously waiting for him to compete in the tournament.

