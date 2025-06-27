Bryson DeChambeau makes big change after U.S. Open heartbreak ahead of LIV Golf Dallas comeback

Bryson DeChambeau hasn't had a ton of success lately, and he's said that he's continuously trying to find ways to tweak his game and get better. Most notably, he said he'd look at his irons after his failure to capture The Masters title this year.

Now, ahead of the LIV Golf Dallas tournament, the golfer has seemingly done that. However, rather than going to a new set that might do something unexpected, DeChambeau is returning to an old favorite.

Per golf insider Matt Vincenzi of LIV Golf, the American is picking up his Avoda irons and LA Golf wedge prototypes after making just two starts with the LA Golf irons. They didn't help him in the ways he might have anticipated, so he's going back to what worked better.

This will be one of DeChambeau's tune-up events before next month's Open Championship. The golfer will be looking for his third Major title, and so every event he plays from now until then will be a chance to work out the bugs and find the right equipment.

DeChambeau isn't the only one making a change, though. Joaquin Niemann has a new putter. So do Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Dustin Johnson. Paul Casey has switched balls. Matt Jones has changed irons, and Harold Varner has a new driver as well.

Bryson DeChambeau already looking ahead to The Open

In a few weeks, Bryson DeChambeau will get his final attempt in 2025 to win a Major. After taking home one last year, the golfer has come up short in all three in 2025, though he's finished in the top five in two of them.

Bryson DeChambeau is aiming for a win (Image via Imagn)

The Open Championship will be played at Royal Portrush. It's an event DeChambeau has yet to win. He said via The Golfing Gazette:

“Yeah, I’d say disappointed that I haven’t won one yet. I’ve got to fine-tune my game and focus on executing my shots the way I know I can on the golf course. I haven’t been doing that recently. A little bit more due diligence on my side of the coin. Not taking things for granted and focusing on what I can do to give myself the best chance to win at the British Open."

As for the course itself, Bryson DeChambeau is expecting a difficult battle:

“I played it last time around when Shane won. Yeah, it can be diabolical. Driver is key on that golf course in wind conditions, in side wind conditions. It’s going to be a good test of controlling your golf ball, so I’ve got to be in touch with my game. I’ve got to have better feel.”

DeChambeau missed the cut at the US Open earlier this month. He also struggled and missed the cut at The Open last year, so he'll be attempting to remove those stings this year.

