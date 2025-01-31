Bryson DeChambeau makes blunt revelation on an Indian LIV Golf event (Exclusive)

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jan 31, 2025 14:18 GMT
International Series India Presented By DLF - Round Two - Source: Getty
Bryson DeChambeau during the International Series India, Round Two (Image Source: Getty)

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau is in India for the International Series event, and he believes the country could be a potential host for a Saudi-backed circuit event in the future. However, he had a suggestion for some changes to the course.

On Sunday, January 31, DeChambeau carded an even-par 72 to finish at 1-under par after 36 holes. His round featured three birdies and three bogeys.

Following the round, Bryson DeChambeau was asked for his thoughts on India as a potential LIV Golf venue.

"I think it'd be an interesting option for sure," he told Sportskeeda. "I think there is potential for this golf course to host a LIV event. A couple of things need to be changed on the greens, but other than that, it's a really cool test of golf."
Trending

Notably, the US Open champion has always been an advocate for promoting the game in countries like India and has spoken about his interest in growing the game.

Bryson DeChambeau falters behind as Joaquin Niemmann takes the 36-hole lead at International Series India

Following the second day's action, Bryson DeChambeau fell behind as Joaquin Niemann took the 36-hole lead after shooting a 4-under 68 at the International Series India. The Chilean golfer made two birdies and an eagle in the bogey-free second round.

Here's the leaderboard for the International Series India (at the time of writing the article):

  • 1. Joaquin Niemann -6
  • T2. Ollie Schniederjans -4
  • T2. Kazuki Higa -4
  • T4. Jose Toledo -3
  • T4. Abraham Ancer -3 (8)
  • T4. Justin Quiban -3 (7*)
  • T4. Eugenio Chacarra -3 (6)
  • T8. Chase Koepka -2 F
  • T8. M.J. Maguire -2 (9)
  • T8. Travis Smyth -2 (7)
  • T11. Anirban Lahiri -1
  • T11. Bryson DeChambeau -1
  • T13. Danthai Boonma Par (7*)
  • T13 Charlie Lindh Par (5*)
  • T15. Cameron Tringale +1
  • T15. Soomin Lee +1
  • T15. Sebastian Munoz +1 (7)
  • T15. David Boriboonsub +1 (7)
  • T15. Chonlatit Chuenboonngam +1 (6*)
  • T20. Santiago De la Fuente +2 F
  • T20. Jeunghun Wang +2
  • T20. Wooyoung Cho +2
  • T20. Joel Stalter +2
  • T20. Julien Sale +2 (8)
  • T20. Wade Ormsby +2 (8)
  • T20. Taichi Kho +2 (7)
  • T20. Gaganjeet Bhullar +2 (7)
  • T20. Kevin Yuan +2 (5)
  • T20. Micah Shin +2 (5*)
  • T20. Yeongsu Kim +2 (5)
  • T31. Jazz Janewattananond +3 (9)
  • T31. Scott Vincent +3 (8)
  • T31. Frederik Kjettrup +3 (6)
  • T34. Carlos Ortiz +4
  • T34. Sihwan Kim +4 F
  • T34. Maximilian Rottluff +4
  • T34. Tomoyo Ikemura +4
  • T34. Tatsunori Shogenji +4 (7*)
  • T34. Prom Meesawat +4 (5*)
  • T34. Kartik Singh (a) +4 (5)
  • T34. Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij +4 (4*)

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
