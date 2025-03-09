Bryson DeChambeau makes feelings known about his 47-yo teammate while recalling 2024 LIV Hong Kong playoff

Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC teammate Paul Casey is tied for the lead at the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong after two rounds. Notably, DeChambeau has made it clear that he won't give him an easy path to victory.

Casey scored 7-under in the first round with five birdies and an eagle. He followed it up with 4-under in the second round with four birdies. He is tied for the lead with Peter Uihlein and Sergio Garcia.

After the 47-year-old's first round of 7-under, DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm happy for Paul being at 7-under, but I'm going to come kick his ass here by the end of this week."

Casey finished as runner-up at the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong, losing to Abraham Ancer in a playoff decided by a birdie on the first extra hole. Bryson DeChambeau was asked about last year's playoff and whether he spoke to Casey afterward. Here's what he said:

"Yeah, it's obviously disappointment and also we came close, he came close. I know he wants to win out here. He's got an incredible game, and he hasn't won in a while, and he wants to prove that."

"So he's got a little bit of fire in his belly right now. It's good. He loves this golf course. It's a great golf course. A lot of great players out here, though. You can go deep. If you get on a hot streak and your wedges are working well and you're rolling the putter, you can go 5-, 6-, 7-under pretty easy like Paul did," he added.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is tied for seventh with Graeme McDowell, Jon Rahm, Dean Burmester and others. His other teammate Anirban Lahiri is tied for 38th while Charles Howell III is tied for 48th.

How did Bryson DeChambeau's teammate Paul Casey perform on LIV in 2024?

Bryson DeChambeau's teammate and Crushers GC star Paul Casey had a great 2024 season, finishing 11th in the season's standings. In 13 starts, he had three top-5 finishes and five top-10 finishes.

His best performances include a second place fnish at LIV Golf Hong Kong, a fifth finish at LIV Golf Las Vegas and a T5 finish at LIV Golf United Kingdom. His other notable finishes include a T9 at both Houston and Nashville.

Let's take a look at Paul Casey's performance in 2024 season:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba : T11

: T11 LIV Golf Las Vegas : T5

: T5 LIV Golf Jeddah : T29

: T29 LIV Golf Hong Kong : 2

: 2 LIV Golf Miami : T14

: T14 LIV Golf Adelaide : T31

: T31 LIV Golf Singapore : T32

: T32 LIV Golf Houston : T9

: T9 LIV Golf Nashville : T9

: T9 LIV Golf Andalucía : T17

: T17 LIV Golf United Kingdom : 5

: 5 LIV Golf Greenbrier : T28

: T28 LIV Golf Chicago : T13

: T13 LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play: T10

2023-24 DP World Tournaments

Porsche Singapore Classic: 6

